Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament… Moore and Williamson defy odds to register Guyana’s first victories

Guyanese boxers commenced their trek for honours on a successful note when activities in the Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament got underway in Bridgetown, Barbados last Tuesday evening.

Less than two hours after landing on the Island the boxers were called to duty and they responded marvelously by clinching victories. Lightweight (youth) boxer, Christopher Moore won his bout against Alex Smith of Cayman Island after the Referee stopped the contest in the 3rd round while Lightweight (elite), Joel Williamson, pounded out a points victory over Ronald Bicep of Guadeloupe.

Head Coach, Sebert Blake, said that the boxers have only now begun their trek and still have a far way to go. Nevertheless, he was pleased with their performances so far especially since they hardly had time to settle down before their ring appearance.

“We arrived in Barbados at 17:00hrs and was taken to the hotel only to be told that the opening ceremony was underway and that Moore and Williamson were scheduled for the 4th and 5th bouts respectively,” explained Blake.

He said that the boxers made the necessary psychological adjustments and were able to win their bouts handsomely. Moore was scheduled to resume duties once more against Miguel Diaz of Anguilla last evening while Jnr/Welterweight, Colin Lewis, was scheduled to match gloves with Frederic Pierre of Guadeloupe.

The other boxers will know when they will be required to enter the ring after the official draw is completed. In the meantime, they are going through their paces with light roadwork and calisthenics in the mornings to maintain suppleness of their limbs.

Meanwhile, team Manager, Maurice Rajkumar, arrived in Barbados yesterday afternoon and is pleased with the initial successes of the boxers. He continued to inspire them and is confident that they will all do well for the remainder of the tournament.

The other boxers on duty are Flyweight (youth), Keevin Allicock, junior boxer, Isaiah Moore (46kgs) and elite boxers, Super/Heavyweight Jason Barker, Middleweight, Desmond Amsterdam, Jnr/Welterweight, Colin Lewis, Lightweight, Joel Williamson, Light/Heavyweight, Markember Pierre, Bantamweight, Clairmonte Gibson and Flyweight, Kevin Allicock. Adrian Thomas and Clifton Moore are the two other Coaches.

Along with Guyana, the other participating countries are Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua, Jamaica, Anguilla, Dominica, Guadeloupe, St Maarten, Belize, French Guiana, Cayman Island, US Virgin Islands, Martinique and Grenada.

The team’s participation was made possible through the kind chivalry of several persons and members of the corporate community including National Hardware, E C Vieira Investments, Mohamed Cambio, Nicholas Boyer (National Hardware), Dolly Sukhdeo, Harvey’s Fashions, Z Mohamed and sons Trading, Swiss House Cambio, BEV Enterprise and Permaul Mangal, LIAT Airline, Host of Maximum Sports, Max Massiah, former professional boxer/journalist Michael Benjamin, Director of Tang Soo Do International, Kyosanim Roland Eudoxie and former World Champion, Gary StClair.