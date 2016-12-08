Broomes apologises to Jordan on behalf of all miners

…says budget 2017 will benefit extractive industries

In an effort to sweeten the somewhat soured relationship between miners and the government, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, apologised yesterday to Minister of Finance Winston Jordan for recent statements made by mining groups against the proposed three per cent lower than world market price for gold produced.

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) and the Guyana Women Miners’ Organisation (GWMO) have said that miners will not support the proposal to force gold miners to sell the precious metal to the Guyana Gold Board at a three per cent reduced cost.

In a statement by the two bodies, it was said that at current market prices, miners will lose $8,000 for every ounce of gold sold which will cripple local small and medium scale miners.

Broomes, during her presentation in the budget debates, said to Jordan, “Allow me to apologise for my dear friends with whom I’m associated within the GGDMA and as a founder member of the GWMO for misleading the miners by saying that the Minister of Finance will take all tax concessions granted to them.”

During her 28-minute presentation, Broomes did not address specifically the three per cent reduction in gold prices, despite being provoked by Opposition Member of Parliament, Nigel Dharamlall, to do so.

During Dharamlall’s presentation on Tuesday, he urged Government to withdraw the three per cent price reduction on gold.

Her only mention of the price reduction was to inform the House that the three per cent reduction is just a proposal which was made by the Board and will remain a proposal until such time.

Broomes, in her bid to convince the National Assembly and the nation that the budget represents the interests of miners, said that some of the concessions given to miners will be applied to items inclusive of pumps, impellers, 4×4 vehicles and fuel for the first time ever in the industry.

She appealed to miners that they must appreciate, also, that for the first time women are recognised by having a seat on the board of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

The Minister said that if miners have any complaints or qualms regarding the extractive industry and measures instituted by the Ministry of Finance, she will lead the way in ensuring that consultation is conducted first.

In addressing the issue of land titling and distribution, the Junior Minister said that in 2017 the government will open the door for small miners, in clusters, to access land for mining.

She said that the Special Land Use Committee will address one of the biggest problems affecting the industry —-landlordism.

According to her, from the coming year onwards any Guyanese would be able to apply for land allocations.

Additionally, she promised that the Geological Services Department will get the necessary support to facilitate the mapping out of the country by 2020. She said that $2B has been allocated to ensure this is achieved.

A database is also expected to be created by the Ministry which will take a record of all miners and their equipment in each of the six mining districts.

She said that prior to 1992 persons could have driven their vehicles from Mahdia to Bartica. However, for the last 15 years, the road has been damaged thereby affecting the linkage between the regions.

Broomes thanked the intervention of Minister of Public Infrastructure who will ensure that the road is fixed.

“Several mining properties, because of the road the government will fix, will now be accessible by their owners,” Broomes said.

Ultimately, the parliamentarian assured the House and the nation that the 2017 budget is one which represents the interests of miners in every sector of the extractive industry.