Broken feet bandit, two others remanded

…allegedly robbed Meadow Bank Fish Depot

Three men appeared in a city court on Tuesday to face charges in connection with a spate of robberies including a recent one at the Wild Caught Fresh Fish Depot, Meadow Bank Wharf.

One of them appeared badly injured. Both his legs were broken and in casts.

They were remanded to prison until January 6, next for statements and reports and fixtures.

The men, Mervin Blackman, 25, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara; Jason Brotherson of Lot 66 David Street, Kitty, Georgetown; and Nazeem Bennie, 40, of Parika East Bank, Essequibo were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Attorney Adrian Thompson made bail applications for Blackman and Brotherson. Benie was unrepresented.

The trio was jointly charge for allegedly robbing Shane Rahamid, Supervisor at Wild Caught Fresh Fish Depot at gunpoint. They are accused of robbing Rahamid of $60,000, a quantity of fish valued $1.5 million – all property of Leonard Jetto on December 2, at Meadow bank.

They pleaded not guilty.

Blackman was charged separately for several offences.

It is alleged that on August 15, at Georgetown, with intent to commit murder or grievous bodily harm, Blackman discharged a loaded firearm at Carl Welshman.

It is also alleged that that on August 15, whilst in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Carl Welshman of a cell phone valued $50,000 and other items—all totalling $175,000.

Further, it is alleged that on November 24, at Georgetown whilst in the company of others and armed with a gun he robbed Danny Singh of $45,000 cash and other items – all worth $50,000.

Blackman is also accused of having a Glock 17 semi automatic pistol and eight live rounds of 9MM ammunition in his possession on December 2, when he was not the holder of a firearm license. He was not required to enter pleas to these charges.

Additionally Blackman and Brotherson were charged jointly with three counts of robbery under-arms. It is alleged that on October 1, at Georgetown, being together with others and armed with a gun, they robbed Bramanand Chetram of $500,000 among other items all worth $3,019,000-property of Bibi Shaffaur.

It is also alleged that on the same day, they robbed Parmanand Chetram of a cellular phone and other items- all totalling $14,000- whilst they were in the company of others and armed with a gun.

And finally, on the same day at Georgetown whilst they were armed with a gun and together in the company of others, robbed Parmanand Chetram of a cellular phone and other items all carrying a value of $110,000–property of Bramanand Chetram.

Blackman and Brotherson denied the allegations after they were read to them in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

According to reports, quick action by police led to the arrest of Blackman and Bennie minutes after they robbed the Fish Depot. During the apprehension, Bennie sustained gunshots wounds to both legs. Brotherson managed to escape but was subsequently caught.

According to information received, three men, one armed with a handgun stormed the Wild Caught Fresh Fish Depot at the Meadow Bank wharf and held the supervisor at gunpoint.

Rahamid was gun-butted and the men took a camera, DVR, a radio set and other articles.

Kaieteur News understands that a public-spirited citizen witnessed the robbery and called police, who responded and confronted the men as they were leaving.

Blackman who had a gun ran in the depot and hid himself in the ceiling.

He was however removed and ranks recovered an unlicensed 9MM pistol with eight live rounds from him.

Attorney Thompson argued that police fabricated evidence against Blackman. He said that some time after the alleged robbery at the fish depot, his client was placed on an identification parade but was not pointed out. According to Thompson, persons later visited the station and indicated something to police ranks which led to Blackman being charged.

Thompson told the court that Blackman has no knowledge of the robberies and pleaded for him to be released on bail. Noting the fact that Blackman has another robbery under-arms matter before the court, Thompson stated that he is out on bail for that offence and has been attending all court hearings. He also said that his client has no previous convictions.

Bennie, Thompson said, sustained broken legs as a result of gunshot wounds.

He said that Bennie is a fish vendor and has no pending matters.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne opposed bail for the trio citing the prevalence and seriousness of the offences. She pointed out that an alleged firearm was used during the commissioning of the offences.

The prosecutor also highlighted the gravity of the charges and penalty the offences attracts. She told the court that Blackman committed these offences while he was on bail in relation to a robbery under-arms matter before Court Five.