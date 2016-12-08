Blockmaker, family homeless after Canje blaze

A two-storey concrete and wooden house at Lot 29 Canefield, East Canje Berbice, yesterday went up in flames although fire-fighters desperately tried to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.

Garfield Fyffe, a block maker who lives with his wife Naresha Crandon, and brother-in-law in the home, related the events leading up to the time of the fire. According to the distraught man, “I was going for sand and I get a call saying ‘Come now. Fire deh in the front room downstairs.’

“So I leff me sand wuk and when I come me whole house on fire.”

The block maker stated that his wife, Naresha, who was too traumatized to speak to Kaieteur News, told him that she was in the bottom flat of the house, in the kitchen cooking when she noticed a fogginess followed by a smell of smoke.

Neeta Basdeo, the next door neighbour, said that she was at home tending to her daily chores when she heard Naresha’s loud call. “I hear she calling for she brother-in-law and when me look out I see smoke coming from downstairs.”

Basdeo stated that she immediately rushed over to lend her assistance. By that time the fire service was already summoned to the scene. She stated that residents in the area formed a bucket brigade in an effort to keep the inferno from spreading until the fire tender arrived. Not long after, she stated they came to the scene and acted swiftly to save as much as they could. Unfortunately, the fire had already engulfed the entire home, nothing could’ve been saved. The inferno began at approximately 11:45 yesterday.

Fyffe however revealed that the house does not belong to him and was fully furnished. There were furniture, flat screen televisions, fridge, stove and much more that belonged to him. The owner is currently living overseas and he is scheduled to return to Guyana on December 11, 2016.

Sources from the New Amsterdam Fire Service revealed that the fire seemed to be electrical in origin. Fyffe indicated to the fire service officials that the main switch is located in the said room the fire started.

An investigation into the origin of the fire is ongoing.