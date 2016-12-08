Blairmont sugar worker charged with raping villager, 67

Latest update December 8th, 2016 12:59 AM
A 36-year-old man accused of raping a 67-year-old woman, was placed on $200,000 bail, when he appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weever, on Tuesday, in the Blairmont Magistrate Court, West Bank Berbice.
According to the case before the court, the accused and the victim live in the same neighborhood, and so they are known to each other.
On the night of November 13, last, the victim had secured her premises as per routine before retiring to bed. However, about midnight, she was awakened only to discover the accused, Mario Cobis, a cane harvester attached to the Blairmont Sugar Estate, on top of her. He was naked, and he was armed with a knife.
The victim resisted, and sustained cuts to her right hand, while Cobis was able to subdue her, threatening to kill her during the process; then he proceed to forcibly have sex with her.
It is alleged that Cobis had gained entry to the house through a window on the lower flat, and he made his exit through the very window.
The matter was reported to the police, and the investigators had sufficient evidence to arrest and charge Cobis who was refused bail when he appeared in the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court on November eighteenth. He was asked to return to court on Tuesday 6th December. When the case was called the defense applied for bail which was granted.
The matter will be called again on January 16, next.
