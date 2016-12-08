Ansa McAl opens new Penta Colour Shop

Latest update December 8th, 2016 12:59 AM
Ansa McAl on Tuesday opened a spanking new Penta Colour shop at its Beterverwagting, East Coast, Demerara location. At the opening, Managing Director of the beverage company Beverly Harper said that as part of the services offered, customers will be able to mix Penta colours to create that unique shade they desire for their projects.
The Shop was built using Abel clay blocks, distributed by Construction Solutions, an entity within Ansa McAl.
Manager of the construction department said that the clay blocks work better with paint than cement blocks since they are much more porous, causing the paint to hold to the material for a better finish. As part of its opening offers, customers can buy one unit of paint and get the other free. This however is a limited offer.
Dec 08, 2016Guyanese boxers commenced their trek for honours on a successful note when activities in the Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament got underway in Bridgetown, Barbados last Tuesday evening. Less...
Dec 08, 2016
Dec 08, 2016
Dec 08, 2016
Dec 08, 2016
Dec 08, 2016
Dec 08, 2016
The Stabroek News is celebrating 30 years of existence so it offers a daily snippet of its reportage back in those days.... more
Capitalism is the law of the jungle. Some have to go under so that others may live. The free market system in its purest... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more
A woman once said to me that there is no manual to teach parenting. Indeed just about everyone aspires to become a parent,... more