Ansa McAl opens new Penta Colour Shop

Ansa McAl on Tuesday opened a spanking new Penta Colour shop at its Beterverwagting, East Coast, Demerara location. At the opening, Managing Director of the beverage company Beverly Harper said that as part of the services offered, customers will be able to mix Penta colours to create that unique shade they desire for their projects.

The Shop was built using Abel clay blocks, distributed by Construction Solutions, an entity within Ansa McAl.

Manager of the construction department said that the clay blocks work better with paint than cement blocks since they are much more porous, causing the paint to hold to the material for a better finish. As part of its opening offers, customers can buy one unit of paint and get the other free. This however is a limited offer.