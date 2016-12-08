Latest update December 8th, 2016 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

An 18-year-old can apply for a house lot from January –Housing Minister

Dec 08, 2016 News 0

There are a number of things that 18-year-olds in Guyana could do legally. But applying for a

Housing Minister, Valerie Patterson

Housing Minister, Valerie Patterson

house lot is not one of those things. However, come January 3, 2017, that state of affairs will change.
This was revealed by Minister responsible for Housing, Valerie Patterson, during her contribution to the debate on budget 2017 yesterday.
The Parliamentarian said that during September, October and November, she embarked on a number of consultations to garner the views of citizens from Annandale to Belladrum, from New Amsterdam to Rose Hall, from Bartica to Anna Regina, from Georgetown to Diamond and even to Linden.
The Housing Minister said that the public was overwhelming in their support of changing the minimum age requirement from 21 years to 18 years to be eligible to apply for a house lot.
The Minister said that come January 3, 2017, an 18-year-old can apply to Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) for a housing unit.

More in this category

Sports

Thomas, Jones shine as Regal Masters, Wellman secure final berths Regal Allstars, Speedboat to renew rivalry in open final

Thomas, Jones shine as Regal Masters, Wellman secure final berths...

Dec 08, 2016

Outstanding batting performances by Eric Thomas and Wayne Jones helped Regal Masters and Mike’s Wellman secured their places in the Masters final while Regal Allstars and Speed Boat will battle in...
Read More
D’ Edward, Blairmont triumph in WBCA U-25 tourney

D’ Edward, Blairmont triumph in WBCA U-25...

Dec 08, 2016

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition Camp Street All Stars continue fairy tale run; Sparta Boss into quarter-finals

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal...

Dec 08, 2016

Enmore double-wicket competition to be contested on Sunday

Enmore double-wicket competition to be contested...

Dec 08, 2016

UDFA/GT Beer KO Football Federal Winners Connection and Silver Shattas start on winning note

UDFA/GT Beer KO Football Federal Winners...

Dec 08, 2016

Regional economies get boost from CPL, says economic impact study

Regional economies get boost from CPL, says...

Dec 08, 2016

Parika Salem SC are EBECC T20 Champs

Parika Salem SC are EBECC T20 Champs

Dec 07, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • THE FITTEST SHALL SURVIVE

    Capitalism is the law of the jungle. Some have to go under so that others may live. The free market system in its purest... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch