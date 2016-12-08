An 18-year-old can apply for a house lot from January –Housing Minister

Latest update December 8th, 2016 12:20 AM
There are a number of things that 18-year-olds in Guyana could do legally. But applying for a
house lot is not one of those things. However, come January 3, 2017, that state of affairs will change.
This was revealed by Minister responsible for Housing, Valerie Patterson, during her contribution to the debate on budget 2017 yesterday.
The Parliamentarian said that during September, October and November, she embarked on a number of consultations to garner the views of citizens from Annandale to Belladrum, from New Amsterdam to Rose Hall, from Bartica to Anna Regina, from Georgetown to Diamond and even to Linden.
The Housing Minister said that the public was overwhelming in their support of changing the minimum age requirement from 21 years to 18 years to be eligible to apply for a house lot.
The Minister said that come January 3, 2017, an 18-year-old can apply to Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) for a housing unit.
