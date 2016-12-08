Accused of writing a letter that I did not

Dear Editor,

My late mother, Sybil Annetta Francis Sealey nee Lachnish, formerly a staunch Catholic; Social Worker, providing voluntary service to charitable organizations; also, previously served as Chairperson of the Police Wives Association. Additionally, she was also a caterer, par excellence blessed with a safe pair of hands, indulging in the culinary delights of pastry making (unlike what is obtained today); baking and icing of wedding cakes; along with ham production on a small scale; just to name a few (more on this later).

However, despite her inability to pursue a high school education, her ability to read, write and conduct intellectual conversations was phenomenal. Never was she inclined to idle gossip, cussing down and foul language (unlike myself). Since she would always say’ “Don’t hate a war, but adore in a riot”. In relation to social injustice/degradation, blasphemy and wrong-doings, her philosophical words were: “The mill of God, grinds slowly, but exceedingly fine”. While on my own record may I add: “The pen is mightier than the sword.”

As a consequence kudos are extended, along with my profound gratitude to the concerned resident of Henry Street, due to the individual’s public expression of concern by way of letter in KN of Nov. 15th, captioned “These two teenage girls have been abandoned by their mother”. Editor, it’s out of extreme concern that I’ve decided to pen this letter, to clear up any misguided conception. Any English Dictionary would define the word “resident” as one, who “resides”. So, in actuality and factually, how can I the undersigned, a “non-resident” be accused of writing the letter? Suffice it to say, that it’s a great pity for the resident readership to display a basic lack of understanding, which indeed is sad, towards proper parental upbringing and edification.

More so, my penmanship though not frequent, had listed Henry Street, among numerous others in Georgetown, in dire need of urgent road repairs that was subsequently done, along with First and Cross Streets, Alexander Village. Prior to that publication, apart from football issues, in June 2016, a letter pertaining to Philbert London’s use of the term “Pope” was outlined as being illegal and immoral, in defiance of Catholicism was done by me. Further, no less than 8 letters all bearing my signature were publicized in relation to a judicial issue. Were they ever read by the clique? So why would I not put my name to a letter I wrote?

However, the absence of the “highly touted judicial reform” after 18 months of governance by the APNU & AFC Coalition Government, which was a campaign pledge, being unfulfilled with no semblance of becoming a “front burner” issue, have placed me to be judged unjustly, “in the relevant congregation of the ungodly and unrighteous”. Half-Truths, lies, slander, defamation of character and unprofessionalism both in the realm of distributive justice are clear indications that in relation to the contents of the letter in question, things are palpably wrong with our judicial system. But this is Guyana, where the impossible steadfastly becomes possible.

Lester Sealey