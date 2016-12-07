Zaman Khan triumphs in Flying Ace Cycle Club season closing cycle event

Juvenile cyclist Zama Khan capitalised on a five minutes head start to defeat a competitive field of his contemporaries when the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) staged its season ending cycle race in Berbice last Sunday morning.

Staged under the theme ‘Youths Cycling Against Crime,’ the event, which only facilitated participation of club members, was held in collaboration with the ‘B’ Division of the Guyana Police Force.

Coordinator of the Police Community Relations Department, Assistant Superintendent Keith Williams, sent the cyclists on their way at approximately 09:15hrs. The 28 miles event started at Tacama Turn, Stanleytown New Amsterdam, and headed to Rose Hall Town Arch where the riders retraced their wheels to finish at Main and Alexander Street New Amsterdam.

Khan who is the national juvenile champion rode at a steady pace and maintained the lead right up to the end to defeat a field of competitive riders. Another promising rider, Curtis Dey, finished in the second place slot while two veteran riders, Syborne Fernandes and Samuel Mootoo, crossed the finish line 3rd and 4th respectively.

In the juvenile category, Khan rode home in front of Rakheel Gordon, Ralph Seenarine and Alex Burnette. He also clinched all six of the prime point prizes on offer. The event was coordinated by Coach Randolph Roberts who joined Superintendent Williams to laud the effort of the participating riders.

Mr. Roberts applauded also the effort of members of the Guyana Police Force who

facilitated a smooth process. He also noted the extensive work of the lawmen in respect to community relations and youth development.

Superintendent Williams acknowledged Roberts’ sterling contribution in youth development even as he actively contributed to cycling in Berbice. The lawman also pledged continued support of similar initiatives.

Trophies were donated by Acting Commander, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis, Superintendent Budnarine Persaud, Assistant Superintendent, Keith Williams, Inspector Clay Rose, businessman Sherwin Ford, Crystal Net Internet Café, the Foster family and Nazima Khan among others.