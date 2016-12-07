UDFA / UDFA GT Beer KO continues tonight…Eagles face Net Rockers; Amelia’s Ward Panthers oppose Hi Stars

Intense rivalry is expected tonight when the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) organized GT Beer Christmas football championship continues with two more matches at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden.

Following last evening’s opening double header, Net Rockers will be hoping to open their campaign with a win when they face Eagles United from 18.00hrs. the main game will see Hi Stars of West Watooka take on Amelia’s Ward Panthers from 20.00hrs.

Net Rockers will fancy themselves getting out of group play but will have to start on a positive note against the up and coming Eagles side. The Rockers themselves have a group of youngsters from which they will choose their best team tonight, among them, the likes of Orande Wills, former standout school boy player Shane Luckie and the seasoned Denzil Pryce on the forward line.

Eagles will call on the exciting young Christianburg/Wismar Secondary ‘Multi’ School forward Omar Brewley who is destined to be one of the best players in the region, he will combine his talent with Tashiki Whitehead to bring the Christianburg side victory tonight.

In the other match, both teams are hoping to begin their quest on a positive note, Ray Bobb-Semple should be key in Panthers’ opening game but equally important would be the young and talented duo of Keshawn Dey (defender) and Omally Castello.

However, their opponents Hi Stars will rely on the free scoring ability that Tony ‘Spirit ‘ Adams brings to the pitch in addition to the efforts of Jermain McBean and Marley Major.

Tomorrow night, another set of matches will be contested at the same venue in the 10-team tournament. The defending champion is Federal Winners Connection a title they have held for the past three years.

The grand prize at stake is $1M compliments of beverage giants Banks DIH through their GT Beer brand along with several other incentives.