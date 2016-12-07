THE TAXI DRIVER

In Guyana, taxi drivers have been doing a tremendous job transporting people to and from their homes, work, church and other places of interests, yet they are barely acknowledged by the public.

People drive taxis to support their families, but it is very risky and life threatening. Some taxi drivers are independent which means that they have their own vehicles and work for themselves. Others also have their own vehicles but work for companies. Many believe that taxi drivers carry large chunks of cash and are well off, but they are wrong. Many taxi drivers are struggling to make ends meet.

Driving a taxi definitely involves a lot of stress because drivers do not know who is getting into their car, therefore, they have to be constantly vigilant and expect trouble at any-time. Most risk their lives almost daily by working late at nights in desolate areas.

It is extremely important that all taxi drivers, especially those who are new to the business, understand the danger and complex nature of the industry, and the dynamics so as to learn how not to become a victim.

The taxicab business is very different from most other occupations. It is a high risk and dangerous occupation. Statistics have shown that the danger of driving taxi appears to be getting steadily worse each year. Today, taxi drivers are among the top occupations with the highest homicide rates. They are also victims to more assaults than any other occupation with the exception of police and private security guards. Many taxi drivers have been attacked, beaten and robbed, and several have been murdered.

Unfortunately, random stabbings, shootings and beatings are all too common occurrences in the taxi industry. In the last decade alone, many taxi drivers were the victims of violence and homicide while on the job. They face a greater risk of being assaulted or murdered on the job than those working in law enforcement and security.

Taxi-drivers are in the unenviable position of being the most dangerous occupation in the country. The reasons for targeting taxi-drivers are simple but true. The public is aware that taxi-drivers work alone for long hours, in some cases 16 hours a day, late at nights in isolated areas and they always have money on them.

There have been increasing reports of taxi drivers being murdered, both on the job and while off duty. On Thursday June 10, 2010, the battered body of Trevor Kissoon, 27, a taxi-driver of 24 Alexander Street, New Amsterdam was found in a trench at No. 7, East Coast Berbice.

Kissoon was employed at J&N Taxi Service in New Amsterdam. While statistics are not available of the exact number of murdered taxi drivers, it is estimated that between 2010 and mid- 2016, two dozen taxi-drivers were murdered across the country.

Roland Judy, 24, of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo was the latest taxi-driver to be murdered on October 5, 2016. Judy was shot and robbed by bandits at the back of Tuschen Housing Scheme. His assailants who are teenagers apprehended and charged for murder.

Undoubtedly, taxi drivers provide an important service, but the attacks against many of them have scared the pool of drivers on the road. This is a new trend that must be reversed, but it would require team work among drivers and more police involvement.

Although there is no foolproof solution, taxi drivers should install bullet-resistant safety shields in their cars between the front and back seats, and silent alarms or hijack lights mounted on the top of the car to alert the public and police when they are in danger.

Surveillance cameras and Global tracking or “positioning” systems should also be installed on cabs for more protection. And last but not least, taxi-drivers should undergo safety training, carry only a small amount of money at all times.

Nothing is more important than saving lives.