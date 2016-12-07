Parika Salem SC are EBECC T20 Champs

Parika Salem Sports Club (PSSC) trounced Hyde Park by four wickets to win the final

of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee (EBECC) T20 tournament which concluded on Sunday last at the Vergenoegen ground, East Bank Essequibo.

Hyde Park never recovered from the bad start and were sent packing for 72 in 15.5 overs after they decided to bat, watched by a large and colourful crowd. Medium pacer Javed Shafeek put them on the back foot early on when he bowled opener Mark Braithwaite off the very first ball of the innings before Nandkishore Rodman was run out without scoring.

Jimol Marks then uprooted the stumps of Yougister Bachan (00) with the score on 16-3. Adrian Johnson cut Shafeek to the point boundary before hitting Marks for four while Ricardo Adams smashed off-spinner Richie Looknauth over mid-wicket for a six before hitting him for four in the same region in the next over.

However Adams was then caught just inside the cover boundary off Ravin Balgobin at 35-4 before Ucil Armstrong was lbw to left arm spinner Hemchand Persaud for 10 with Hyde Park tottering at 53-5.

Any hopes of a formidable Hyde Park total from this juncture would have depended on Johnson but after he was caught off Jason Heyliger for 18, the rest of the batting crumbled against some tidy bowling from Balgobin with 4-16, Marks backed up with 2-9 and Persaud 2-13.

Chasing the runs for Parika Salem, openers Kevon Boodie and Mark Gonsalves set their team on a solid foundation with a stand of 32 before the latter was removed by Bachan for 14. Boodie who took boundaries off Adams but was then lbw to Looknauth Chinkoo for 18 when the score was on 50.

Kevol Savory who hit two fours and one six, skied left arm seamer Rodman to short mid-wicket as he fell for 17 while Chinkoo had Looknauth (01) stumped leaving the score at 55-4. Michael Goberdhan and Travis Mohamed carried their team closer to victory before Mohamed was removed by Adams for 14.

Chinkoo who bowled with variation and control removed Marks for one before Goberdhan (06*) hit the winning runs as they finished on 78-6 in 14.5 overs. Chinkoo claimed 3-12 while Bachan, Adams and Rodman had one each.

Earlier Vergenoegen thumped Tuschen A by 94 runs to win the third place playoff game. Led by a fluent 78 (7×4 3×6) by Lennox Andrews, Vergenoegen posted 168-7, taking first strike. Andrews shared in useful partnerships with Royden Hendricks (16) and Stephon Johnson (22) as the anchor for his team’s batting. Julio Jones 15.

D. Singh and Mohamed Saffie picked up two wickets each. Yestesh Dhanpaul took a few boundaries in the first over delivered by Eon Daniels and added 42 for the first wicket with V. Kissoon to get his team’s reply off to a fine start.

But when Dhanpaul and Kissoon departed for 20 and 13 respectively, Tuschen A suffered a batting collapse and were bowled out for 74 in 13.2 overs. A. Khan was the only other batsman to reach double figures with 11 in a disappointing batting display. Jones snared 3-14 while Daniels, Jamal Gomes and Johnson had one each. The presentation will be done on Sunday at Tuschen ground.

EBECC President, Alvin Johnson in remarks after the game congratulated the winners and urged the players to remain committed to the game. He singled out former EBECC Vice Chairman who represented Essequibo as an off spinner Orville Stewart for special mention and informed that their U-19 final will be played on Saturday at Tuschen.

Stewart said that while there is an abundance of talent in Essequibo the board needs to ensure that more cricket is played. “At the moment there is no first division tournament in the county and we need to have such a tournament up and running. In East Bank we have U-19 and senior tournaments being played and the Essequibo Cricket Board should follow suit,” he added.

”I am confident we will grow immensely if more emphasis is placed on the game, but due the lack of that, cricket in Essequibo will not improve as it should.”

While Stewart said sponsorship is difficult to get, he feels that not much efforts are being made to obtain same. He noted that he is certain sponsors can be had as long as the board works towards it. “But I don’t feel it’s a lack of sponsorship as much, rather it’s a lack of interest in Essequibo cricket. We need to work together for the growth of the game here,” Stewart pointed out.

He said the board needs to lift its level of administration. “They will call and ask to send players for trials which put added pressure on some area committees because it’s somewhat difficult to indentify the players to send to the trials without a first division competition. So if there is cricket being played then selecting the players will be much easier,” Stewart said.