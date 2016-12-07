Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Sprint Classic…Golden Blue Echo/ Appealing Harvest dominate day’s events

‘Golden Blue Echo,’ out of the Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Stable, capitalised on home turf

to defeat a competitive line-up in the feature event when the second Nand Persaud and Sons, Karibee Rice Mega Sprint concluded at the Company’s race facility, #36 Village, Macedonia, Corentyne, Berbice last Sunday afternoon.

Eighty horses competed in the day’s activities, coordinated by the Sky Plus Inc., for hundreds of thousands in cash and other prizes which also saw ‘Appealing Harvest’ of the Jumbo Jet Stable dominating the track in the G and Lower event while relegating ‘Quiet Dancer’ and ‘Big Man Bass’ to second and third place respectively. T&T finished in the fourth place.

‘Appealing Harvest’ returned later in the day to claim the H & Lower event from ‘Sweet Return,’ ‘Amazing Run’ and ‘Maid of the Cat,’ in that order. Owned and trained by Mohendra Persaud and imported from Canada, ‘Golden Blue Echo’ showed that its recent victory at a previous meet at the very venue was no fluke when it replicated the win in convincing fashion.

Known for its speed and power, Golden Blue Echo, ridden by Jockey Randolph Richmond, wasted little time in establishing its dominance early in the 880 yards event. Sustained speed and stamina saw it crossing the finish line well ahead of its competitors to cart off the $400,000 winner’s prize and the Republic Bank trophy.

Its stable mate, Honey Flow, finished in second place with Got to GO closing off the podium spots. Another thoroughbred out of the Karibee Rice stable, Brave Sky, finished fourth.

The event for two-year-old and J & Lower horses was won by Liquid Lion ridden by Willis of

the Baker stable while ‘Secret Escape’ finished second. There was a dead heat and the third place slot was shared by Seven Dust and Massapequa Dr.

Secret Escape of the Vibert stable, with the Jamaican, Brian Blake in saddle, won the K & Lower race just in front of ‘She’s in Control’ and ‘Plane Land’ respectively. There was a dead heat between Daddy’s Dollar and Red Region for the fourth place slot.

Ms. Olympic of the Singh stable sprinted away from the field in the event for two-year-old maidens with Miss Angelie, Genuine Risk and Irish Baby following in that order.

‘I am Back’ won the L Class open event from Easy Lion, Blondy and Christmas Feelings, respectively while ‘Release the Heat of the Busgith stable proved too hot to handle, galloping over the line before Wicked Champion, Stormy Express and My Swallow respectively.

Activities were not conducted devoid of mishap as Stormy Express, ridden by Ross, fell after a collision with another animal, broke two of its legs and had to be put down. Meanwhile, Randolph Richmond was adjudged Top Jockey and received a trophy from organizer, Mohin Persaud, on behalf of Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market.