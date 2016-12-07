Latest update December 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Murder of Berbice carpenter…Bisram’s US attorneys promise to cooperate with Guyanese authorities

More than a month after he was implicated in the murder of Berbice carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, US-based

suspect Marcus Bisram is finally speaking about the allegations being leveled against him.
A statement that was released yesterday by his US attorneys, Mario Gallucci and John Ciurcina, said that the two lawyers have been retained to handle Bisram’s “American interests and work in conjunction with foreign counsel.”
“Mr. Bisram would first and foremost give his condolences to the family of Faiyaz Narinedatt.
Mr. Bisram denies the rumours, lies and speculation that have been circulating throughout the Guyanese community.
“His attorneys have been, and continue to be in contact and co-operate with the Guyanese authorities and local counsel.”
But the statement did not indicate whether Bisram will be returning to Guyana to clear his name.
Bisram is wanted in Guyana for the murder of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, who was found battered to death on the Number 70, Corentyne Public Road on November 1.
Several others have been charged in connection with Narinedatt’s death.
The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) has issued a wanted bulletin for Bisram
who has been implicated in the murder of a carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt.
Bisram returned to the United States of America shortly after the murder of the carpenter on November 1, last.
Bisram is 27, and his address in Guyana is listed as Lot 115 Section ‘A’ Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice.
The multi-millionaire, who is the founder of the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation, is said to have donated $2M to a Berbice Community Policing group and recently pledged $200M annually to the needy in Berbice.

