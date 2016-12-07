Look at de barrel, not de apple

People quick fuh seh is one bad apple does mek all de rest spoil. Even Rum Jattan seh suh and since he tun ministah he does pick out one, one rotten apple from de barrel.

De first one he pick out he smile and think ee getting somewhere. Little do he know a old policeman name Conway, and he is not a con man, did mek a study of our police force.

De man tell everybody that de rotten apple theory wouldn’t wuk anymore. He seh de problem is not de one rotten apple in de barrel. Is de barrel itself.

He seh de senior police officers learn quick that when dem go pun de road dem had to carry back a sutten fuh de barrel. “Some barrels are very demanding.” That is wha Conway seh.

Fuh years dem boys see de big ones in de police force that control de barrel get rich more than dem salary could ever give dem. Henry Greene collect till he collect counterfeit US dollars. He had nuff in a safe. He wife coulda get jail.

Laurie collect left, right and centre. Dem boys hear he collect so much he didn’t know what to do wid it that he end up sending it to ee brother overseas and de brother rob him.

Dem got de others who still alive but dem boys don’t want to be in a position to settle wid dem. Some of dem can afford to go to de casino and gamble every night.

De ex-police officer Conway seh if de juniors don’t give to de barrel dem don’t get promotion and in most cases they are thrown in a corner and another set tek dem place.

Inside de barrel got nuff young policemen who seeing wha de top of de barrel doing and dem want gamble too.

So what you expect? How dem getting de money to gamble?

Conway tell Guyana in a letter that de best way to clean out de entire barrel is to break de Code of Silence. People must talk de truth and if dem see wrongdoing dem must talk de truth.

De Ram in de force did get a taste fuh breaking de code of silence when he expose Rohee fuh not actually giving de police money when he seh he give dem. Dem boys believe Rohee tek all de sutten.

Talk half and ask Rum Jattan fuh a stainless steel barrel and throw out some of dem at de top of de old barrel.