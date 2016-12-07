Latest update December 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GuySuCo wants salary negotiations delayed amidst budget debate – union says

Dec 07, 2016 News 0

The country’s largest sugar workers’ union has accused the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) of continuing to frustrate current negotiations for salary and wages increase.

GAWU has accused GuySuCo of deliberately delaying negotiations for salary and wage increases for sugar workers.

GAWU has accused GuySuCo of deliberately delaying negotiations for salary and wage increases for sugar workers.

According to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday, the Ministry of Social Protection has engaged the corporation and the union in two conciliatory proceedings on November 23 and 29, 2016 with respect to sugar workers’ claim for a wage/salary increase of eight per cent this year.
A third conciliatory meeting is to be fixed by the Ministry to continue the conciliatory proceedings.
“To the union’s surprise and, certainly, the workers’ dismay, GuySuCo by letter of December 5, 2016, wrote inter alia:- “We also wish to bring to your attention that [the] Parliamentary debate on the 2017 National Budget will commence on Monday December 5, 2016, which will be addressing some aspect relating to the sugar industry. We therefore, humbly request that our current conciliation on wages/salaries and fringe benefits be put on hold during these engagements at the Parliament,” GAWU said in a statement yesterday.
GAWU said that it is of the view that the current Parliamentary debate and discussion on the Budget speech and the approval of the estimates cannot be used as a pretext to what, effectively, is an attempt to delay or avert the legitimate workers’ claim.
“Certainly this is yet another effort by the corporation to frustrate the Ministry’s conciliatory service. GAWU calls on the Ministry not to be cowed and allow GuySuCo to succeed in pushing workers’ claims to the backburner, especially in light that the workers were denied wage increases in 2015.”
GAWU called on the Ministry to fix urgently another meeting without delay in order for the discussions to be concluded and indeed for them to reserve their deserving pay award.
GuySuCo is facing tough times, with production plunging and the State-owned corporation owing more than $80B to creditors. Government has been forced to plug billions of dollars annually to keep the sugar industry afloat.
Government has announced plans to close Wales Estate and diversify some of its operations to rice and sale of lands to raise cash.

More in this category

Sports

Parika Salem SC are EBECC T20 Champs

Parika Salem SC are EBECC T20 Champs

Dec 07, 2016

Parika Salem Sports Club (PSSC) trounced Hyde Park by four wickets to win the final of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee (EBECC) T20 tournament which concluded on Sunday last at the...
Read More
Zaman Khan triumphs in Flying Ace Cycle Club season closing cycle event

Zaman Khan triumphs in Flying Ace Cycle Club...

Dec 07, 2016

REDS, AN ICON CALLS IT A DAY

REDS, AN ICON CALLS IT A DAY

Dec 07, 2016

Athletes identified for National Elite Camp

Athletes identified for National Elite Camp

Dec 07, 2016

Nightmare scenario in the heart of the GOA?

Nightmare scenario in the heart of the GOA?

Dec 07, 2016

Don’t blame the GOA solely for the decline of sports in Guyana

Don’t blame the GOA solely for the decline of...

Dec 07, 2016

Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Sprint Classic…Golden Blue Echo/ Appealing Harvest dominate day’s events

Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Sprint...

Dec 07, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Budget jitters!

    The market is sending signals which cannot be ignored. The rise in both the buying and selling rates for the US dollar... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch