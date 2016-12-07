Guyanese company cops top Caribbean award

With an export leap of 31 percent for last year alone, Nand Persaud International Communication Inc, placed itself among the top export performing companies in the Caribbean and was justly rewarded Monday night

in Barbados.

The Port Mourant-based company earned the Caribbean Export Agency’s ‘Excellence in Service Exports’ award in a glitzy ceremony at the Hilton Barbados, where ‘The Caribbean Exporter of the Year 2016 Awards were held.

The citation for this award for outstanding export performance read, “Established in 2002, Nand Persaud International Communication Inc. is the first provider of near shore Contact Center and Business Outsourcing Solutions in Guyana.

“It currently provides services such as customer support, both technical and non-technical, leads generation, transcription services and quality assurance.

“It currently employs over 500 employees, all geared towards the provision of services to a wide range of international clientele based in the US and Canada.

“In 2015, NPIC experienced a massive 31 per cent in export growth.

“Its commitment to excellence has caused NPIC to gain a strong reputation for quality, which has differentiated it from the competition, and has been critical in its success.”