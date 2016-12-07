GFF host Technical staff training as part of Youth Development focus

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) yesterday commenced a three-day technical

Staff Training of ‘D’ License CONCACAF and GFF Coaches at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue.

The session which included a power point presentation and a question and answer segment, was conducted by GFF Technical Director (TD), 31-year-old Englishman Ian Greenwood and GFF Executive Keith Ojeer.

Ojeer informed that the aim of the session was to identify Coaches for training of youth players as a part of the federation’s, Youth Development programme. Greenwood, who was given a four-year contract by the Wayne Forde led administration to replace Claude Bolton in October, showed the Coaches how to implement what their knowledge to the youngsters.

Greenwood, informed that 17 of the 24 participants turned up yesterday, adding that three females were a part of the programme. It was disclosed that there is three month probationary period after which further training will be done and if the Coaches are still unsuccessful they will be cut from the programme in which the successful Coaches will be paid a salary.

Ojeer said he was confident that nobody will be replaced but feels that some further training may be required. He further noted that all of the Coaches who were previously trained are still in the system and the coaches present yesterday were mandated to report to each of the TDOs of the 9 associations who must put in developmental work with the youngsters.

According to TD, Ian Greenwood, the purpose of the staff training event is two-fold. “First, it will serve to up-skill selected coaches who have recently completed either the CONCACAF D. and/or GFF D. License Course. This will be based on the new GFF Technical Department’s national playing and coach philosophy as we strive to overhaul, improve and professionalize football on a national level. Secondly, we are assessing the coaches on the course to recruit a brand new workforce of Technical Development Officers (TDOs) and GFF Youth Coaches in all nine Member Associations.”

GFF Technical Development Officer Lyndon France is the other facilitator.