Don’t blame the GOA solely for the decline of sports in Guyana

Dear Editor,

Having ventured out to the local arena of sports in Guyana some years ago, it was a decision to be independent with photography coverage and my objective was basically to add something new for Guyana which is to help educate the globe that we may not be to their level, but we are alive and making baby steps.

I met some great personalities during the adventure, I learnt a great lot from being stationed in the fields about sports in Guyana and trust me, there is so much that the general public is not aware of what goes on.

Sports in Guyana has been on the decline for many years, but from an independent perspective, all stakeholders needs to shoulder responsibility and we must never lay blame on the current President of the Guyana Olympic Association, Mr. K. A Yassin and his establishment for the current state of Sports in Guyana.

In a KN report dated Sunday, Dec.4,2016 penned by Mr. Frederick Kissoon, I honestly didn’t know of the situation which was meted out by a Guyanese boxer, Mr. Richard Subratee and the Guyana Police Force.

In all fairness, perhaps a press release should be forth coming from the GPF, National Sports Commission, Ministry of Sports, Guyana Olympic Association etc.

T. Pemberton