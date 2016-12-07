Charged with armed robbery at 19…‘Career criminal’ a prime suspect in two gun-related killings

A man whose criminal life allegedly began at 19 has now been implicated in two murders that

occurred over a two-month span.

One killing was the shooting to death of a man for a gold chain. The other is the execution-killing of another outside a school.

The suspect, who is now 22 was arrested last week in a South Ruimveldt house. Police are making a case against the suspect, and another alleged career criminal known as ‘Gun Butt,’ in the murder of 29-year-old Paul Rodney.

Rodney, of Lot 530 West Ruimveldt resident, was riddled with bullets outside the East Ruimveldt Secondary School on November 21, during an argument with two men.

The killers fled on foot and police recovered several spent shells of a small caliber weapon at the scene.

The prime suspect’s 34-year-old accomplice, known as ‘Gun butt’ was reportedly taken into custody when he turned up at a police station to clear his name.

Police said that the prime suspect in Rodney’s murder was also positively identified as the gunman who shot and killed Gregory Garraway, 25, last October.

Garraway, of Charlestown, Georgetown, was shot and robbed of a gold chain while in the company of his brother outside the Dynasty Sports Club, Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt.

He succumbed nine days later.

Police are seeking legal advice in connection with the two killings.

Kaieteur News was told that the 22-year-old, who is implicated in both murders, also had a firearm in his possession when he was arrested. He will also be charged with unlawful possession of arms and ammunition.

In July, 2013, the suspect, who was 19 at the time, was remanded for allegedly robbing a woman of her jewellery at gunpoint. He was positively identified by the victim in a police line-up.

It is alleged that being armed with a gun and in company of others, the suspect, of East Ruimveldt, robbed the woman of a quantity of gold jewellery, valued $135,000.

He pleaded not guilty.

In June, 2014, the same suspect and others were charged in connection with breaking into a City store and carting off a quantity of electronic items. The case against all the accused was dismissed.

The other detained man, ‘Gun Butt’, was remanded in November 2015, for allegedly ambushing and robbing two America Street money-changers.

It is alleged that the accused robbed one victim of $520,000, US$3000, TT$2,000 and SRD$2000 – all totaling $1.6M—-and the other of $400,000 and US$700.

In 2010, “Gun Butt” was remanded for attempted murder of one man and the unlawful wounding of the victim’s brother.

One brother was stabbed in the region of the heart, while the other was slashed to the neck.

In 2011, ‘Gun Butt,’ and three others, were remanded for allegedly robbing another man at knife-point of a gold chain and pendant valued $100,000, two gold rings valued $80,000, and $58,000 in cash.