Brazen bandits shoot, rob man in Finance Ministry compound

… after trailing him from City bank

Two brazen gunmen stormed the Ministry of Finance compound on Main Street, Georgetown

around 12:55 hrs yesterday and shot a 29-year-old man, who they had reportedly trailed from a City bank.

The bandits escaped with $3M in cash in a white Toyota Premio, bearing registration number, PSS 4570.

The victim has been identified as John Brian, a contractor. He was shot to the upper left thigh and was receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) up to press time.

According to information received, the robbery took place just after the victim left a bank on Water Street, Georgetown where he made a withdrawal.

In an interview yesterday, the wounded man said that he took out $3M from the bank to make a payment to BK International for Readymix concrete.

“I took a bus so that no one would follow me from the bank. I came out on Lamaha Street and was walking. The road was clear and I see these two people walking behind me fast and I suspect that they going and rob me so I start run,” the injured man said.

He further explained that he ran into the Ministry of Finance compound but the men followed him and opened fire.

“They come in and pick up the haversack with the money and they run out. The security guards (in the Ministry) were scared and they ran away,” Brian said.

The Guyana Police Force in a press release said that ranks retrieved a spent shell from the scene. No arrest has been made as yet.