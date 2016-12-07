Latest update December 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Brazen bandits shoot, rob man in Finance Ministry compound

Dec 07, 2016 News 0

… after trailing him from City bank

Two brazen gunmen stormed the Ministry of Finance compound on Main Street, Georgetown

John Brian

John Brian

around 12:55 hrs yesterday and shot a 29-year-old man, who they had reportedly trailed from a City bank.
The bandits escaped with $3M in cash in a white Toyota Premio, bearing registration number, PSS 4570.
The victim has been identified as John Brian, a contractor. He was shot to the upper left thigh and was receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) up to press time.
According to information received, the robbery took place just after the victim left a bank on Water Street, Georgetown where he made a withdrawal.
In an interview yesterday, the wounded man said that he took out $3M from the bank to make a payment to BK International for Readymix concrete.
“I took a bus so that no one would follow me from the bank. I came out on Lamaha Street and was walking. The road was clear and I see these two people walking behind me fast and I suspect that they going and rob me so I start run,” the injured man said.
He further explained that he ran into the Ministry of Finance compound but the men followed him and opened fire.
“They come in and pick up the haversack with the money and they run out. The security guards (in the Ministry) were scared and they ran away,” Brian said.
The Guyana Police Force in a press release said that ranks retrieved a spent shell from the scene. No arrest has been made as yet.

More in this category

Sports

Parika Salem SC are EBECC T20 Champs

Parika Salem SC are EBECC T20 Champs

Dec 07, 2016

Parika Salem Sports Club (PSSC) trounced Hyde Park by four wickets to win the final of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee (EBECC) T20 tournament which concluded on Sunday last at the...
Read More
Zaman Khan triumphs in Flying Ace Cycle Club season closing cycle event

Zaman Khan triumphs in Flying Ace Cycle Club...

Dec 07, 2016

REDS, AN ICON CALLS IT A DAY

REDS, AN ICON CALLS IT A DAY

Dec 07, 2016

Athletes identified for National Elite Camp

Athletes identified for National Elite Camp

Dec 07, 2016

Nightmare scenario in the heart of the GOA?

Nightmare scenario in the heart of the GOA?

Dec 07, 2016

Don’t blame the GOA solely for the decline of sports in Guyana

Don’t blame the GOA solely for the decline of...

Dec 07, 2016

Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Sprint Classic…Golden Blue Echo/ Appealing Harvest dominate day’s events

Nand Persaud Karibee Rice Sprint...

Dec 07, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Budget jitters!

    The market is sending signals which cannot be ignored. The rise in both the buying and selling rates for the US dollar... more

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch