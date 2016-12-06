William France differently abled Athletics Club interface with President Granger

President of the William France Differently Abled Athletics Club and club members on Thursday last were invited to meet with President David Granger at the Ministry of the Presidency where the Head of State discussed

a wide range of issues including getting transportation for the club and assisting some of its members to acquire house lots.

According to France, who in 1997 became the first Amputee to participate in the Boston Marathon, President Granger told the members seeking house lots to write him an official letter and he promised to look at this issue.

”I took a brochure from Ray’s Motor Sales to show His Excellency David Granger the bus with a wheel chair ramp. We are the only disabled association without Transportation and to move around we have to rent a car. The President promised to deal with the transportation issue and get back to us, “revealed the veteran one-legged athlete from the East Bank Village of Mocca.

France, the only Amputee with a Medal of Service Award, also has a Walter Rodney Award. He said there are four major overseas events slated for next year starting with the CLICO classic in Trinidad and Tobago in January.

The oldest marathon in the world is the Boston Marathon which was first started 118 years ago and next year he is hoping to become the oldest Amputee to run in that race which is scheduled for April 21, 2017. This will be France’s sixth race, having competed for five consecutive years from 1997.

The 59-year-old, who received awards by former President Bharrat Jagdeo and ex-Prime Minister Samuel Hinds for his contribution to Race Walking in Guyana, informed that Dick Truman of the USA competed in the NY Marathon last year, aged 58.

The NY Marathon is scheduled for November 3, 2017 but France said after participating nine times in the biggest Marathon in the World he will not be competing next year since he will be passing the baton on to a younger member of his club.

”I compete with my heart and soul and try to keep the Guyana flag flying proudly but I only collect medals since money is not involved in most of these events. I get sponsorship to off-set my expenses to participate and I try to make them and all Guyanese proud,” France explained.

France said last year the Government contributed $200,000 towards his participation in Canada but he did not receive anything this year. France said he was alearly looking forward to the President’s response since getting their own mode of transportation would be of tremendous assistance to the William France Differently Abled Athletics Club. (Sean Devers)