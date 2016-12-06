Sans Souci beat Noitgedacht SC

Sans Souci defeated Noitgedacht SC by 7 wickets when the Farmers Cup T20 competition

continued on Sunday last on the island of Wakenaam.

Noitgedacht SC took first strike and posted a challenging 196-2 at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground; Matthew Chung struck eight fours and fours sixes in scoring 74 while Neil Ramalho made 52 with three fours and six sixes. Leon Higgins contributed 40. Umal Bacon and Tamesh Challitar had one each.

Sans Souci responded in style by overhauling the total as they reached 197-3 in 17.5 overs. Seon Venture hammered six fours and a similar number of sixes in a top score of 68 while Devon Rambarran hit 64 (7×4 3×6).

The competition will continue this weekend with G Square Cavaliers playing Zeelandia and Noitgedacht facing Maria’s Pleasure at the Wakenaam Community Centre gorund.