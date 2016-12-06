PI into KNews grenade attack…Prosecution closes case; lawyers to make submissions

Police Inspector Neville Jeffers closed the case of the prosecution, yesterday, by calling the final witness, Somal Sharma, Network Administrator at Kaieteur News, when the preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the matter continued before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Leroy Williams, 25, of Durban Backlands, Georgetown; Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property. Garraway is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail.

The other two accused remain on remand.

Howard is unrepresented by an attorney. Alfie Garraway is being represented by Attorney Stanley Moore, while Attorney Neil Bollers is defending Williams. Sharma was cross-examined by Attorney Bollers. Attorney Moore was absent as he was said to be at the High Court in Georgetown in another matter.

Nevertheless, both lawyers are scheduled to make submissions on December 14 at 10:00hrs.

This adjourned date did not go down to well with Williams. He began using a series of expletives while seated in the prisoner’s dock.

“I frustrated. Y’all ain’t want see ghetto youths come out of jail”, he shouted at the top of his voice. Orderlies present in court commanded the accused to remain silent. But he continued with his outbursts.

At one point, the Chief Magistrate asked Attorney Bollers to have his client behave.

When Bollers turned to speak with Williams, the latter shouted, “Ask for a shorter date I fed up of jail.”

And the station diary of the Ruimveldt Police Station was brought to the court yesterday by a rank attached to the station.

At the last court hearing (December 1) Police Constable Darson LaRose took the stand and told the court that he was unable to find the diary.

The police witness had told the court that he made several checks in the storeroom and Inquiries Office of the said station and was unable to find the book. He had disclosed that he and the female Station Sergeant searched her office, but came up empty handed.

The PI into this matter commenced on September 8. Since then several police and civilian witnesses were called to testify.

According to reports, on the day in question, a security staffer heard an unusual sound coming from near Lall’s vehicle PRR 8398, which was parked on the western side of newspapers Lot 24 Saffon Street, Georgetown office. On checking the front of the vehicle, the staffer spotted a grenade lying near one of the front tyres. Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle, slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive device was thrown.

Shemar Wilson, also known as ‘Abdue’, is still wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the grenade attack. He is 20 years of age and his last known addresses have been given as 43 North Sophia and 51 West LaPenitence, Georgetown.