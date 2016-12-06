Mining successes not to be attributed to Govt. interventions – GGDMA

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) has countered Government statements to the effect that the successes recorded in the mining industry are as a result of concessionary measures it introduced for the benefit of all miners.

GGDMA is saying that gold miners made it on their own while not benefitting from measures announced by the APNU+AFC government, neither those that they previously enjoyed under the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) administration.

GGDMA used the occasion of a press conference hosted by the Private Sector Commission (PSC) to get its message across.

During his Budget speech, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan told the National Assembly otherwise. He said, “The mining and quarrying sector is projected to grow by 35.7 percent in 2016, the highest in over a decade.

“Gold production is expected to reach 644,814 ounces as a result of the combined efforts of small and medium-sized miners responding to the generous concessions granted by Government and rising global gold prices, and the two foreign-owned companies reaching full capacity.”

The GGDMA says that Jordan’s statements are “disingenuous”

The Association stated that no new incentives were accessed in 2016 “hence growth cannot be attributed to any action of the government.”

GGDMA acknowledged that an agreement for miners to access 10 percent duty fuel was signed and in effect until last October. However, the association said, “Not one miner, including those who were certified as tax compliant by the GRA (Guyana Revenue Authority), was able to access this incentive because of the government bureaucratic delays.”

Further, GGDMA said that the “legacy agreements which were in place and inherited by this government, expired in October and have not been renewed.” (Abena Rockcliffe- Campbell)