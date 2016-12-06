Latest update December 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

Jagdeo is faat-te-two

Dec 06, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, News 0

demboyssehIf people should only sit down and think about life nuff of dem would try to live good wid everybody and mek change in dem life.
This is especially de case when it come to dem attitude. Jagdeo got a terrible attitude and as de leader of Guyana fuh 12 years, a lot of ee attitude rub off pun nuff people. Marlan Cole is one.
Dem got others like Lou Crass, Basil de Willie, de Chat-3 and nuff others. De paper ain’t got space to name all of dem.
Everybody know de alphabet. It got 26 letters. And If
*A B C D E F G H I J K LM N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z*
*is equal to
:1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26*
*Then *H+A+R+D+W+O+R+K*
=8+1+18+4+23+15+18+11
*= 98%*
*K+N+O+W+L+E+D+G+E*
=11+14+15+23+12+5+4+7+5
*=96%*
*L+O+V+E*
= 12+15+22+5
*= 54%*
*L+U+C+K ;*
=12+21+3+11
*= 47%*
*None of them makes 100%.*
*Then what makes 100%?*
*Is it Money? NO!*
*M+O+N+E+Y*
= 13+15+14+5+25
*=72%*
*Leadership? NO!*
*L+E+A+D+E+R+S+H+I+P*
=12+5+1+4+5+18+19+8+9+16
*=97%*
*Every problem has a solution, only if we perhaps change our
*”ATTITUDE”…*
*A+T+T+I+T+U+D+E ;*
1+20+20+9+20+21+4+5
*= 100%*
*It is therefore OUR ATTITUDE towards Life* *and Work that makes OUR Life 100% Successful.
And that is why dem boys insist that Jagdeo is a big failure.
He is only faat-te-two. Donald is border line—50. Dem boys don’t know if he fail or if he pass.
Talk half and see wha Granger add up to.

