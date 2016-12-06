Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition…Battle for quarter-final spots on this evening

Camp Street All Stars fairy tale run in this year’s Georgetown Zone of the Guinness

‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition is expected to receive a stern test this evening when they face a resurgent Broad Street Bullies in the opening fixture at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac, starting at 19:00hrs.

With a quarter-final berth at stake, both teams will no doubt have their attacking prowess on display as they seek to advance in the competition. Broad Street Bullies are coming off an impressive win against Bent Street, whose lineup included a large cadre of national players and will be brimming with confidence and favourites to win.

The Gravesande brothers Jimmy and Rocky are the key to their quest for victory, while Wendell Austin, Dwayne Christopher and Steve Bacchus have similar responsibilities to ensure that Camp Street All Stars progress further.

In the second game, 2012 champions Leopold Street go up against Up Like-7 and if one is to choose a winner, the former should be their pick. Sheldon Profitt, Orandel Williams and O’Kenie Fraser will form the core of Leopold Street attacking ambitions, while Dwayne Lowe is the key for Up Like 7’’s pursuit of victory.

In the other fixtures: Queen Street of Tiger Bay play 2015 losing finalist Channel-9 Warriors from 20:00hrs, while Bent Street tackle 2013 finalist Stevedore Scheme from 20:30hrs. In the fifth match, 2014 losing finalist Festival City oppose North East La Penitence from 21:00hrs, while 2014 holders North Ruimveldt collide with Tucville from 21:30hrs.

The final two matches will see 2011 champs Back Circle tackle West Back Road at 22:00hrs, while defending champions Sparta Boss square off against Albouystown-A from 22:30hrs.

Upon conclusion of the group stage, the top two finishers in each pool will advance to the quarterfinal segment. Winner of the event will pocket $500,000 and the championship trophy.

The second, third and fourth placed finishers collect $200,000, $100,000 and $75,000 respectively.