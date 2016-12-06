GPHC Board dissolved

-probe into complaints against Matron, appointment of DCEO stalled

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) as of November 30, last, has been operating without a Board of Directors. This is in light of the fact that a ministerial decision was taken to dissolve the Board.

This publication was reliably informed that typically, the life of the Board is supposed to span three years with the members of the Board being informed of the continuance of their membership in the month of November. The life of the Board commenced earlier this year.

According to reports reaching this newspaper, instead of being informed of the renewal of their membership, members were instead informed of the dissolution of the Board.

Chairman of the Board, Dr. Carl ‘Max’ Hanoman, said that he was in receipt of letters from Permanent Secretary, Mr. Trevor Thomas, and Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton, thanking him for his service

But not only has the Board been dissolved, Dr. Hanoman disclosed, but also efforts to appoint a new Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO) have simultaneously been quashed. This development, Dr. Hanoman said, was communicated to him by the Minister by way of his letter.

According to Dr. Hanoman while the Minister said that he was heartened by the move to appoint a DCEO, it would be best if such an appointment is done when a new Board is installed.

The Dr. Hanoman-led Board had already conducted interviews and had shortlisted at least three candidates who were believed best suited for the position. These names were reportedly submitted to Minister Norton for his approval.

But in an invited comment earlier this month, the Minister had told this publication that while he is aware that a name might have been identified to fill the position it has not yet been brought to his attention. He went on to explain that “the law says that the Minister must concur with the decision that is made by the Board but so far nothing has been brought to my attention and I haven’t concurred with anyone about any names as yet.”

The creation of the DCEO position is a novel one and was found to be necessary after CEO, Mr. Michael Khan, proceeded on leave. This publication understands that Khan was asked to take outstanding leave after which his contract as CEO will not be renewed. Khan’s leave is slated to come to an end in July 2017.

But there are some individuals close to the operation of the hospital who are convinced that there has been a deliberate move to delay the appointment of a DCEO since an individual was long “hand-picked” for the position even before the position existed.

Dr. Hanoman was however not willing to comment on this state of affairs.

In August senior officials of the GPHC, including the hospital Board, were reportedly stunned when a man claiming to have been appointed DCEO turned up at the facility issuing instructions for a meeting. At the time the position had not even existed.

This publication was told that the “new” DCEO, Paul Clarke, whose last known public sector position was manager of the Cheddi Jagan Dental Centre, arrived at the public health facility and informed senior officials of his appointment. Clarke, this publication was reliably informed, arrived at the public hospital informing senior officials that he wanted to have a familiarisation meeting with them.

Kaieteur News was told that Clarke did not bother to present a letter of appointment to anyone to substantiate his claim of being the DCEO.

Reports reaching this publication had suggested that Clarke had said that he was there on the instruction of the Permanent Secretary. Thomas, however, denied this claim.

Clarke did not return to the GPHC after officials questioned his presence. However, a month later the Board of the GPHC decided to created the DCEO position. According to Dr. Hanoman the position was created with the intent of helping to improve the management of the facility.

According to Dr. Hanoman, with the dissolution of the Board, not only has the appointment of the DCEO been stalled, but other crucial matters such as a Commission of Inquiry into complaints against the hospital’s Matron, Sister Collene Hicks, have been affected.

The members of the COI had requested a two-week extension to complete their inquiry but, according to Dr. Hanoman, with the dissolution of the Board the activities in this regard are currently in limbo.

“All I ever wanted to do was help to improve the Georgetown Hospital and I did what I could and with the limited resources I had…no one can dispute this,” asserted Dr. Hanoman.