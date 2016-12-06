GFF/STAG Elite League …GDF and Fruta Conquerors march on

The Guyana Defense Force (GDF) now under new Technical Direction of Bilal Nantambu

has started season 2 of the GFF/Stag Elite League in blazing fashion as they chalked up yet another convincing win, 4-1 over home team Topp XX when the league was played at the MSC ground in the Bauxite Mining Town of linden for the first time.

Already on a high going into the match, the Army set out to continue in that vein at the expense of first timers Topp XX and that they achieved in style led by a brtace of goals from the dependable, Olvis Mitchell.

With the kind of form being shown by the GDF, one of the teams that have been up and down in the past, it was always going to be a tough ask for the Topp XX boys aiming to show that they belong, to keep the soldiers at bay.

Mitchell made the ambitions of the GDF known in goal terms on 13 minutes and that mood was further reinforced in the 27th minute when Kennard Simon hammered home for the GDF

which enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 cushion at eh half way mark.

On resumption, veteran Travis Waterton pulled one back for Topp XX in the 50th minute to reduce the advantage but the home team’s confidence only resulted in making the visitors more goal hungry.

Mitchell completed his double three minutes after Waterton’s goal to restore the two goal advantage as Delwin Fraser, another of the Army’s lethal weapons, hammered home the sealer in the 75th minute to seal another three points.

Fruta Conquerors also continued their fine showing in the league also with a 2-1 win over Buxton United. The juice boys were led by the consistent Eon Alleyne who broke the deadlock in the match in the 52nd minute.

The first half did not produce any goals and neither team was contented enough to leave the arena at eth MSC without scoring. It was Conquerors who drew first blood but the East Coast side, Buxton responded in like manner immediately after when Clive Andries scored in the

53rd minute.

On 75 minutes, Kwame La Fleur found the winning goal for Conquerors to the delight of his teammates, Technical staff and supporters.

League play will continue on Friday when the #5 ground West Coast Berbice will take center stage. Victoria Kings and Topp XX, the two new teams added to the league will go after each other at 18:30hrs with the night capper featuring Monedderlust and the GDF at 20:30hrs.