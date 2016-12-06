GFA tourney to finalise teams for Nations Cup KO

The Georgetown Football association would be running off a series of matches to select some of tehri teams for the upcoming five association Nations Cup KO football tournament that would be sponsored by STAG.

According to the GFA, they have agreed to their top teams which would be representing the association but in order to finalise their quota of teams would be running off some matches.

To this end, double header matches are set for today and tomorrow at the GFC ground, Bourda.

From 18:00hrs today, Order and Discipline would take on Camptown while the main attraction at 20:00hrs pits Flamingo against Eastveldt. Tomorrow at the same times, Beacon will open against Black Pearl with the night capper between Northern Rangers and Wolves.