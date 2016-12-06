GFA tourney to finalise teams for Nations Cup KO

Latest update December 6th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Georgetown Football association would be running off a series of matches to select some of tehri teams for the upcoming five association Nations Cup KO football tournament that would be sponsored by STAG.
According to the GFA, they have agreed to their top teams which would be representing the association but in order to finalise their quota of teams would be running off some matches.
To this end, double header matches are set for today and tomorrow at the GFC ground, Bourda.
From 18:00hrs today, Order and Discipline would take on Camptown while the main attraction at 20:00hrs pits Flamingo against Eastveldt. Tomorrow at the same times, Beacon will open against Black Pearl with the night capper between Northern Rangers and Wolves.
Dec 06, 2016Entering the weekend with a slim lead, Guyanese Calvin Ming continues to lead as he managed to secure back-to-back 3rd place finishes in the first two races of the weekend then, followed those...
Dec 06, 2016
Dec 06, 2016
Dec 06, 2016
Dec 06, 2016
Dec 06, 2016
Dec 06, 2016
The suspicious relation between the sword and the pen will never go away from civilization once power exists. Power... more
There was a time in Guyana when you could not get a bottle of Limacol to buy locally. The reason is that all of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more
A woman once said to me that there is no manual to teach parenting. Indeed just about everyone aspires to become a parent,... more