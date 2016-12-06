Latest update December 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EU funding $64M study to restore City Hall

Dec 06, 2016 News 0

The European Union and the Georgetown Mayor and City Council have signed a contract that will facilitate a study for a Comprehensive Restoration and Sustainable Conservation Management Plan for City Hall.

EU and City Hall officials: A $64M study to decide how to refurbish City Hall is set to start shortly.

EU and City Hall officials: A $64M study to decide how to refurbish City Hall is set to start shortly.

City Hall, one of the more prominent landmarks in downtown Georgetown, is in a terrible state.
The contract which has been awarded to EURONET Consulting GEIE for Euro 279,196 (G$64M) is expected to be concluded by March/April 2017.
The team, according to the Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, Suriname, and for the Dutch Overseas Countries and Territories, will include experts from both Europe and Guyana and the National Trust of Guyana and City Hall will be actively engaged during the period of consultancy.
Among other things, the assessment will involve conducting a condition assessment and evaluation of the physical and structural state of City Hall and the City Engineer’s Building; preparation and presentation of a comprehensive green restoration plan and a sustainable conservation management plan for City Hall and the City Engineer’s Buildings and facilitating training sessions and strengthening capacity within the relevant stakeholder agencies.
EU Ambassador Jernej Videtiè said, ‘’Georgetown’s iconic City Hall and the City Engineer’s Buildings built in 1889 are unquestionably among the most outstanding architectural, cultural and historically significant buildings in Guyana.’’
Ambassador Videtiè added, ‘’The EU was delighted to help by funding this study, which will hopefully lead to a process that will see City Hall returned to its former glory’’.
The City Hall and City Engineer’s Buildings are a part of Guyana’s tangible heritage and are considered important to the Nation’s historic fabric.
In a bid to preserve and promote its cultural heritage value internationally, Guyana became a signatory in 1977 to the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, the first Caribbean state to do so.

More in this category

Sports

Calvin Ming maintains championship lead in F4 NACAM FIA

Calvin Ming maintains championship lead in F4 NACAM FIA

Dec 06, 2016

Entering the weekend with a slim lead, Guyanese Calvin Ming continues to lead as he managed to secure back-to-back 3rd place finishes in the first two races of the weekend then, followed those...
Read More
Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament…Confident boxing team leaves for Barbados today; urged to be of best behavior

Caribbean Development Boxing...

Dec 06, 2016

Banks DIH announce two new Sports Brand Ambassadors

Banks DIH announce two new Sports Brand...

Dec 06, 2016

GFA tourney to finalise teams for Nations Cup KO

GFA tourney to finalise teams for Nations Cup KO

Dec 06, 2016

EDFA Senior League …Ann’s Grove edge Golden Stars

EDFA Senior League …Ann’s Grove edge...

Dec 06, 2016

UDFA/ GT Beer Christmas C/ship in Linden kicks tonight at MSC …

UDFA/ GT Beer Christmas C/ship in Linden kicks...

Dec 06, 2016

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition…Battle for quarter-final spots on this evening

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal...

Dec 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch