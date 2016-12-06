EDFA Senior League …Ann’s Grove edge Golden Stars

Latest update December 6th, 2016 12:55 AM
Fans did not leave the Golden Grove ground all that disappointed as they were able to enjoy one match after the other which should have been between BV Triumph United and Mahaica had to be called off due to the absence of official referees from the Guyana Football Referees Council.
In the lone fixture, Ann’s Grove edged their counterparts from Golden Stars, 2-1. It was Golden Stars which had taken the lead 19 minutes into the match when Calvin Lilly found the back of the nets.
It took a while for Ann’s Grove to get into a proper flow but when they did, despite late in the second half, there was no turning back as they nailed their opponents. Oswald Duke neutralized Golden Stars’ advantage with his 62nd minute strike with the winning goal coming off the boot of Ryan Seals in the 70th minute.
