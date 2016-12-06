Latest update December 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ECB to commence preparation for GCB 50-over tourney

Dec 06, 2016 Sports 0

The Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) will commence preparations for the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board 50-over Franchise League this weekend. The board has called up a number of players for two trials matches which will be held at Pomona and Affiance on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Players from the eight area committees will be participating in the matches after which the squad will be selected. Among those expected to challenge for spots are Ricardo Adams, Keemo Paul, Royan Fredericks, Hemchand Persaud, Kevon Boodie, Kevin Gordon and Parmesh Parsotam.

More in this category

Sports

Calvin Ming maintains championship lead in F4 NACAM FIA

Calvin Ming maintains championship lead in F4 NACAM FIA

Dec 06, 2016

Entering the weekend with a slim lead, Guyanese Calvin Ming continues to lead as he managed to secure back-to-back 3rd place finishes in the first two races of the weekend then, followed those...
Read More
Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament…Confident boxing team leaves for Barbados today; urged to be of best behavior

Caribbean Development Boxing...

Dec 06, 2016

Banks DIH announce two new Sports Brand Ambassadors

Banks DIH announce two new Sports Brand...

Dec 06, 2016

GFA tourney to finalise teams for Nations Cup KO

GFA tourney to finalise teams for Nations Cup KO

Dec 06, 2016

EDFA Senior League …Ann’s Grove edge Golden Stars

EDFA Senior League …Ann’s Grove edge...

Dec 06, 2016

UDFA/ GT Beer Christmas C/ship in Linden kicks tonight at MSC …

UDFA/ GT Beer Christmas C/ship in Linden kicks...

Dec 06, 2016

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition…Battle for quarter-final spots on this evening

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal...

Dec 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch