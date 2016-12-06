ECB to commence preparation for GCB 50-over tourney

Latest update December 6th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) will commence preparations for the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board 50-over Franchise League this weekend. The board has called up a number of players for two trials matches which will be held at Pomona and Affiance on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Players from the eight area committees will be participating in the matches after which the squad will be selected. Among those expected to challenge for spots are Ricardo Adams, Keemo Paul, Royan Fredericks, Hemchand Persaud, Kevon Boodie, Kevin Gordon and Parmesh Parsotam.
