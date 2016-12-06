Latest update December 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Christianburg man bludgeoned to death

Dec 06, 2016 News 0

…reportedly forced to ingest poison

A Christianburg, Wismar, Linden man succumbed at the Linden Hospital complex, yesterday, after he was rushed there bleeding profusely from the head.
John Gonsalves, 34, of Alstrom Alley, Christianburg, Wismar. Linden was discovered early yesterday morning by a neighbour who had been alerted by another neighbour that John was groaning in his apartment.
“So I went over to check, and when I saw him I started to scream because he was lying on his bed drenched in blood.
“I was in so much shock; I kept asking myself who would want to kill John, because he never troubled anybody. I’ve lived here all these years and I’ve never known him to cause any trouble.
Gonsalves was rushed to the Linden Hospital complex, where he succumbed while being prepared for a transfer to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
According to an unidentified source, it is suspected that Gonsalves was forced to ingest poison and was later bludgeoned with a heavy object.
A medical source claimed that Gonsalves exhibited symptoms that indicated he would have ingested a poisonous substance.
A few persons related that the man would often give neighbours stale tennis rolls to feed their fowls. They pointed out that a few days ago, the rolls were found to be laced with rat poison. When John was informed, he said that was why he wasn’t eating the rolls because somebody was trying to poison him.
“One day when I showed him the rat poison in the roll he said that I should just soak it and give the fowls.”
Other reports indicate that Gonzales was a frequent target of petty criminals who often broke into his apartment and stole money and other articles.
Gonsalves lived in the bottom flat of a relative’s house in Christianburg. He was a former employee of the local bauxite industry. He was unmarried and lived alone.
Gonsalves’s death comes on the heels of several incidents of break and enter and larceny in the community. Residents are calling for police to patrol the area on a regular basis.

More in this category

Sports

Calvin Ming maintains championship lead in F4 NACAM FIA

Calvin Ming maintains championship lead in F4 NACAM FIA

Dec 06, 2016

Entering the weekend with a slim lead, Guyanese Calvin Ming continues to lead as he managed to secure back-to-back 3rd place finishes in the first two races of the weekend then, followed those...
Read More
Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament…Confident boxing team leaves for Barbados today; urged to be of best behavior

Caribbean Development Boxing...

Dec 06, 2016

Banks DIH announce two new Sports Brand Ambassadors

Banks DIH announce two new Sports Brand...

Dec 06, 2016

GFA tourney to finalise teams for Nations Cup KO

GFA tourney to finalise teams for Nations Cup KO

Dec 06, 2016

EDFA Senior League …Ann’s Grove edge Golden Stars

EDFA Senior League …Ann’s Grove edge...

Dec 06, 2016

UDFA/ GT Beer Christmas C/ship in Linden kicks tonight at MSC …

UDFA/ GT Beer Christmas C/ship in Linden kicks...

Dec 06, 2016

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition…Battle for quarter-final spots on this evening

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal...

Dec 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The dignity of the Obamas

    By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch