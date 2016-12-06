Chockfull of action promised in Alness Turf Club horse race meet

Latest update December 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

After being subjected to several postponements due to unavailability of dates, the administrators of the Alness Turf Club are set to run off a horse race meet that promises a chockfull of action on Sunday December 18 at the Alness Turf Club, Corentyne Berbice.
Jockeys will vie for over $3M in cash, trophies and other incentives in approximately eight races listed on the day’s card. These include the Alness Open Classic which will be contested over 600M for a first prize of $600,000 and trophy. Then there is the G & Lower over 1300M for a first prize of $300,000 and trophy.
Turfites will also be entertained with a potential thriller among the Guyana bred two-year-old horses competing over 1100M for a winners’ purse of $200,000. Then there is the H and Lower over 1400M among several top thoroughbreds for a $200,000 winner’s take and trophy.
Other races include the J1 event over 1300M that has a top prize of $140,000 and the K and Lower event over 1100M where the first jockey across the line pockets $80,000. There is also the L1 event over 1100M for a first prize of $60,000 and trophy followed by the unclassified event over 1100M for take home money of $30,000 and trophy.
Meanwhile, the organisers have assured that the Alness Turf Club track is among the best locally and turfites could look forward to the horses registering fast times. There will be trophies and other incentives for outstanding individual performers including top jockey, trainer and stable, compliments of Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and the Alness Turf Club.
Persons with queries can call Marcel Crawford (Jr) on 678 5342 or Compton Sancho on 602 1567.

