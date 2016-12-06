Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament…Confident boxing team leaves for Barbados today; urged to be of best behavior

They are considered among the best amateur pugilists in Guyana and consequently, the Selection Committee of the Guyana Boxing Association has selected ten boxers to represent this country at the Caribbean

Development Tournament slated for Barbados, December7-12; half of the team leaves this morning while the others will fly out one day later.

Those boxers making the cut are welterweight (youth), Akeem Mounter, flyweight (youth), Keevin Allicock and lightweight (youth) Christopher Moore. Isaiah Moore (46kgs) is the lone junior boxer on the team.

The others, all elite boxers are, super/heavyweight Jason Barker, middleweight, Desmond Amsterdam, jnr/welterweight, Colin Lewis, lightweight, Joel Williamson, light/heavyweight, Markember Pierre, bantamweight, Clairmonte Gibson and flyweight, Kevin Allicock.

The three coaches are Sebert Blake, who will lead the squad as the Head Coach, Adrian Thomas and Clifton Moore while Vice President of the GBA, Maurice Rajkumar, will Manage the team.

The final composition of the team was in limbo up to Sunday morning after the GBA executive revealed that they were short of adequate funds to field a complete team. However, following diligent work in the fields supported by a 100 miles walk-a-thon that accrued more than half a million dollars, the Selection Committee (GBA) was able to meet the (financial) requirements to send a large team to the championships.

However, despite the ardent efforts of the executive, the funds were still inadequate and Mr. Rajkumar stepped up to the plate and paid for two of the tickets to facilitate a full strength team.

The selection process was done yesterday afternoon at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis Gym, Callendar Street and Independence Boulevard.

Shortly after its completion, President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, implored the boxers to represent the country with dignity and pride. He reminded them of the hard work of the (GBA) executive saying that the only repayment that he sought was gold medals around the boxers’ necks at the conclusion of the tournament. “You are going to Barbados to demand respect in the ring,” he told the boxers.

Mr. Rajkumar echoed Ninvalle’s words even as he reiterated the importance of discipline. “You are our ambassadors and we expect your behavior to reflect this fact,” Mr. Rajkumar concluded.

Meanwhile, apart from the funds accrued from the walk-a-thon, the organisers were blessed with assistance from several corporate citizens.

Three of these companies, National Hardware, E C Viera Investments and Mohamed Cambio have specifically sponsored Isaiah More, Keevin Allicock and Christopher Moore respectively and officials of those corporations have committed to the continuance of such chivalry once the boxers are successful in the impending tournament.

Several other businesses also comprise a part of the sponsorship pool including Nicholas Boyer (National Hardware), Dolly Sukhdeo, Harvey’s Fashions, Z Mohamed and Sons Trading, Swiss House Cambio, BEV Enterprise and Permaul Mangal. LIAT Airline has also generously agreed to a concessionary fare in the interest of boxing development.

Several other boxing affiliates and friends also made valuable financial donations including Host of Maximum Sports, Max Massiah, former professional boxer/journalist Michael Benjamin and Director of Tang Soo Do International, Kyosanim Roland Eudoxie. Former World Champion, Gary St Clair, now residing in Australia, has also donated $US100 to the cause.