Banks DIH announce two new Sports Brand Ambassadors

Dec 06, 2016 Sports 0

Karateka Kemo Cornelius and Squash player Rebecca Low introduced
Beverage giants Banks DIH Limited says it is pleased to introduce its newest Sports Brand Ambassadors – Karateka Kemo Cornelius and Squash player Rebecca Low, two promising athletes.

Banks DIH Limited Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director Mr. George McDonald (left) and Sales Executive Mr. Carlton Joao poses with Sports Brand Ambassadors Kemo Cornelius and Rebecca Low.

Eighteen-year-old Cornelius is being sponsored under the Malta Supreme Brand. The 2nd Dan Black Belt karateka is a member of the YMCA Karate Dojo. Among his international achievements are: Team Kata gold medal at the 12th Caribbean Karate championship in Jamaica in 2016 and Silver medal in the Boys 17-19 years individual Kata, Gold medalist in four categories at the 2nd international karate Daigaku World Cup in 2015.
Cornelius also won medals at the Caribbean Karate Championships in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and Grenada and St. Lucia over the past four years. He is pursuing a diploma in Land Surveying at the Government Technical Institute (GTI).
Sixteen-year-old Low will be sponsored under the I-CEE brand. The prolific young Squash player won the Girls Under-17 Plate finals at the United States (US) Open in 2015. She traveled to North America to compete in the US and Canadian Open championships.
Low is a member of Guyana’s successful squash team and is qualified as a Level Two Coach who coaches at weekends. Low is also Head Prefect of Marian Academy.
The two Sports Brand Ambassadors were introduced to Banks DIH Limited Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director Mr. George McDonald and Sales Executive Mr. Carlton Joao during a simple ceremony at Thirst Park where they were presented with their sponsorship kit.

Calvin Ming maintains championship lead in F4 NACAM FIA

Banks DIH announce two new Sports Brand Ambassadors

