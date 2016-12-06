2017 National Budget Debates begin…Opposition MPs call for withdrawal of “death announcement” Budget

By Suraj Narine

The much anticipated 2017 National Budget Debates kicked off at the Parliament Building,

Georgetown yesterday with members of the Main Parliamentary Opposition collectively calling for the withdrawal of Finance Minister, Winston Jordan’s proposed $250B National Budget that was presented in the National Assembly last week Monday.

Leading the charge on the Opposition side was Member of Parliament (MP) and former Housing Minister, Irfaan Ali.

The MP told the House that 2017 Budget – like the 2016 National Budget is riddled with “inaccuracies” regarding the State’s economic performance, compounded with an extensive range of new punitive taxes devoid of measures to rescue the ailing economy and to improve the well-being of citizens.

“Mr. Speaker, the “hocus pocus”, anaemic, and inimical Budget 2017, has sapped Guyanese confidence, stoked uncertainty and rekindled the dark era of the 1980s. If one is to look at the performance of our key economic sectors in 2016, the figures will reveal a dull and ominous tale,” Ali said.

He continued that despite this, the early presentation of the 2017 National Budget is a

“wimpish” move by the Government to jink all scrutiny on the “failed” performance of the economy in 2016.

The vocal Ali further stated that the once healthy economy is now paralysed. He blames the government for this. He singled out the ‘poor’ policies of the administration which he said, generated uncertainty that led to the Private Sector being discouraged.

Ali posited also, that the government has failed to balance the imposed tax measures with the creation of opportunities – opportunities he said, that would have somehow cushion the blow.

Ali called on the Government to withdraw the 2017 Budget and engage the Opposition to craft one that will deliver good tidings to the citizenry. His call was amplified by the rhythmical tapping coming from his colleagues, many of whom shouted in unison, “Withdraw, withdraw, withdraw.”

He added that based on the signals from the Private Sector, the new taxes will not be absorbed by businesses but rather, shifted to ordinary customers. He said that the “ultimate losers” will be the ordinary man.

A brace yuhself budget – says Priya Manickchand

Meanwhile, Opposition MP, Priya Manickchand, during her presentation said that the

proposed 14 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) on agencies procuring products and services, will take away more than $1B from the Education department.

This she said will decrease the performance within the sector.

During the Finance Minister’s Budget Presentation, he announced that Budget Agencies – including the Ministry of Education will now have to pay VAT on all goods and services purchased. Manickchand said that this means: fewer schools; fewer services; less training and less access.

She also spoke about the Value Added Tax in relation to Private Schools where she quipped that if these schools pull out, whether the Public Schools will be able to accommodate the 15,000 persons that rely on these private learning institutions.

With the removal of the zero-rated arrangement that existed in the medical services and supplies sector, Manickchand said that the citizens “can’t afford to get a headache” because the prices for medication will increase.

Manickchand exploded, “You are taxing our pets? Everything will go up. This is what the

Budget is about. This is a brace yuhself Budget…The quality of life that Guyanese are accustomed to will cease to exist,”

The former Education Minister did not stop there. She went to say that the many promises made by the Administration while it was in the opposition, can be deemed as lies – “A big fat lie,”

Manickchand said that the Budget falls short of what was expected by many Guyanese including herself. She said that the Budget lacks innovation and labelled it as a “Stop-Gap Budget”.

Death Announcement Budget – says Joe Hamilton

The Coalition Government on November 28, 2016, delivered the first, in over two decades, a “death announcement” Budget, said Joseph Hamilton, a former member of the People’s National Congress.

The MP took the Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, to task saying that all the Guyanese people have been hearing in the past three Budgets presented by the Administration is ‘We will’.

Hamilton queried where were the jobs that were supposed to come on-stream. He further condemned the Budget by saying it was laced with poisonous measures which will lead to “murderation”.

According to media reports, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, during the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI)’s 127th Annual Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, told the Chamber that they can see the “glass half empty or half full”, he further urged the Business Community to “look beyond the horizon” and to “get busy”.

Hamilton, during his presentation said that his interpretation of the Minister’s remarks, is likened to asking the Guyanese people to “drink the poison and do not complain,”

The MPs posited that the Government’s ‘uncaring’ disposition could be chalked up to the ‘fact’ that many of their expenses – which the citizenry will have to pay VAT on – are covered by the state.

The MP said that the positives in the Budget being touted by the Government is nothing but a “rum shop gaff” and does not contain any material measures that will improve the lives of Guyanese nor the state of the economy.

Budget lacks hope and inspiration – says Zulfikar Mustapha

Opposition MP, Zulfikar Mustapha, a former Region Six Chairman, during his presentation, said that Government does not care what happens to the ordinary man. He added that the Government Ministers are fully aware that they will not be affected by the imposition of the VAT on water and electricity amongst the other goods and services that will attract the 14 percent tax.

Mustapha said that many Guyanese were looking forward to something in the Budget to inspire hope and confidence, however, after the Finance Minister’s speech, everything was shattered.

He added that the government is also yet to come up with a strategy to address crime within the State. Mustapha said that Guyanese are looking for more action not words.

The MP said that the Government is too “throw back” and are only guaranteeing the good life for themselves, not the populace.

He added that the day the Finance Minister made his Budget Presentation, it was a “dark day” for Guyanese and the outcome of the presentation defies “rational explanation”.

“Why would a Government derail development? Cost of Living is going to escalate,”

Mustapha said that if Guyana should return to the polls ‘today’, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) will be back in office.

He also quoted the Minister as saying that investing in the sugar industry was a “waste of time,”

Mustapha said that the Government has abandoned the sugar workers; the same workers who supported the economy for years. He said also, that these workers are likely to not receive an Annual Production Incentive (API) this year.

“Is this Government so heartless that it cannot offer an increase?” Mustapha asked.