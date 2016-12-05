WBCA to commence preparations for GCB 50-over this weekend

Latest update December 5th, 2016 12:55 AM
The West Berbice Cricket Association (WBCA) will commence preparations for the upcoming GCB 50-over Franchise League with a practice match this Saturday December 10th at the Bush lot ground from 9:00hrs.
The change is to enable the running off of the Rose Hall Town Sports Club annual Busta tournament on Sunday 11th. The two teams that would be playing the trail match would be led by Krishandat Ramoo and Sherwyn McPherson.
Krishandat Ramoo team – Krishandat Ramoo, Leon Andrews, Andrew Dutchin, Steffon Adams, Asgar Matabeek, Kris Ramnarine, Parmanan Ramdhan, Brian Nurse, Kevin Jawahir, Glenroy Fraser, Javid Karim, Akeem Miller, Keyron Fraser, Jauid Saywack.
Sherwyn McPherson team: Sherwyn McPherson, Avishkar Sewkarran, Raffel Estraido, Keith Fraser, Brandon Bess, Renision Mitchell, Quacey McPherson, Arthley Bailey, Brentnol, Woodford, Rendell Bobb, Wendell Fordyce, Collis Butts, Wakar Hassan, Cladius Fraser.
Dec 05, 2016Everest, GNIC, TSC and Police into semis By Sean Devers Everest, TSC, Police and GNIC all qualified for next weekend’s semi-finals of Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) Noble House Seafoods...
Dec 05, 2016
Dec 05, 2016
Dec 05, 2016
Dec 05, 2016
Dec 05, 2016
Dec 05, 2016
I got to know Raphael Lindo, through my friend, Bert Wilkinson. Each time Bert is in New York, he would ask Bert what... more
The morning after Fidel Castrol died the President of Guyana was interviewed by the local media. He described how... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As Barack Obama’s Presidency of the United States of America enters its final weeks, there are... more
A woman once said to me that there is no manual to teach parenting. Indeed just about everyone aspires to become a parent,... more