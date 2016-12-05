UCCA secures sponsorship for 2017 T20 competition

Latest update December 5th, 2016 12:55 AM
The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) has secured sponsorship for a T20 competition which will commence in January 2017.
Businessman Thakurdial Tulshi of No. 49 Village, Corentyne, Berbice has agreed to sponsor the competition and at a simple presentation ceremony, recently, UCCA President, Mr. Dennis De Andrade informed that the tournament will take the regular format as the last two years. Explaining further he noted that the teams will be divided into four zones with the preliminary rounds being played on a round-robin, home and away basis. The top two teams from each zone will earn a spot in the knock-out phase.
Tulshi in response stated that he has been following the progress of the UCCA over the years and is pleased with the professionalism of the association. He is also happy to be associated with the UCCA and the gesture is part of his entity’s way of giving back to the community.
It is expected that more clubs will participate in the 2017 edition. The winner will receive $100,000 and a trophy. Clubs are asked to check as early as possible with members of the UCCA for entry forms.
