Three-year-old snake bite victim undergoes skin graft

Three-year-old Ezra Samuels’ first visit to Georgetown was under unfortunate circumstances. He was air-dashed to the city on October 27, after being bitten on the heel of his left foot by a poisonous snake the previous day.

He was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Samuels who resides at Paramakatoi Village, Region Eight with his father, Elvis was discharged last week Tuesday after undergoing skin graft surgery on the affected area.

Little Ezra and his father are currently staying at a relative on the West Bank of Demerara. He will be there until he is cleared by doctors to return home.

His aunt told Kaieteur News that he has to return to the hospital in another week for a check-up. She, however stated that he has shown major signs of improvement.

Ezra was walking home from the Mountain Foot Nursery School, in the company of his older siblings when a venomous snake bit him.

The incident occurred at around 16:00hrs.

Upon hearing his screams, the siblings ran to his rescue and killed the serpent. He was later taken by an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) to a nearby health centre.

Medical officials treated the boy and referred him to the GPHC.

Ezra is the second person from his family to be bitten by a poisonous snake. A few years ago his younger sister was bitten. She survived.

Word of the little boy’s condition broke when Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affair Valerie Garrido-Lowe visited him while he was hospitalized.

She subsequently made a post on her FaceBook page.

In her post the Minister had said, “I am so happy he is alright now and he was very excited with his gifts. His father looked after him all the time and I thank the sisters and nice nurses for the wonderful job they are doing.”

His father has since thanked the minister for visiting the child and staff at the hospital for caring him.