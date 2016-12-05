Suggestions on Guyana’s survival

Dear Editor;

Trust me! I believe that the Caribbean islands are God’s jewels. I would rather live nowhere else. However the harsh reality is that the real influential numbers revolve around six million souls, sans Haiti. We are simply too small a market to get serious global attention and attract real foreign direct investment. Therefore Guyana is at the crossroads. The situation is so dire that for example the pristine and strategic, real estate and industry in the region are carefully in the ownership of a small percentage of entrepreneurs, and landlords. With the exception of Trinidad and Jamaica we are stuck in primary production mode. Guyana can be of advantage to Caricom basically on two fronts.

1. The reallocation of soil assets for food and energy driven sources e.g., MMA etc.

2. The re-alignment of intellectual capacity by positioning, e.g.Ug as a campus of the UWI.

Now to the recovery shift. Guyana from this day onward and by Jan. 2017 had better realise that its destiny is with Unasur; Brazil in particular and China. The United Nations is not tremendously seriously regarded by the big global players who can at any stroke of a pen redistribute your oil reserves or decimate you like Syria in my personal opinion. Tell me honestly if Maduro marches on us next week, where do we stand?

If the USA sees Venezuela as strategically going forward, what influence can a 750,000 Republic with all its military brass from rear admirals to major generals, and a miniscule defence force do to safeguard our oil? How many of the most vocal in the diaspora will come to fight?

Independence looms large now as a mistake, in my opinion. The euphoria took us nowhere and pensioners like me would have enjoyed far better conditions had we endured the wisdom of our French and other colonial counterparts who receive the best medical care and opportunities as if they were Parisians. Half of my ancestry is French and Dutch so I am sensitive to these scenarios.

North Brazil since Desmond Hoyte’s leadership has pleaded with Guyana to let the north of that country access the sea on Guyana’s coast with a deep water harbour complete with economic free zones and a hub for mainland continental cruise ships tour development. Imagine the roads and towns and transformation of regions from Lethem to Linden and Georgetown and Bartica all providing support services lowering the cost of goods. Here are some more suggestions

1. Stop bauxite overburden leaving, as there could be gold, marble and kaolin in there in commercial quantities.

2. Resuscitate the glass factory.

3. Continue to pave farm to market roads

4. Establish a national development strategy and a code of investment.

5. Bridge the Essequibo.

6. Strengthen our justice system.

It is impractical to allow Miami to continue to be the gateway to South America, and America to the north, Central America and Mexico. Travelers can leave South Africa, Brussels, the Far East, Europe and Australia, and access the entire South American continent cheaper, if Timehri- CBJ becomes the hub of aviation activity with its capable English Speaking facility. Trust that this helps guys!

Denis Moore