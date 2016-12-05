Latest update December 5th, 2016 12:55 AM

President fetes over 300 children at West Berbice

Dec 05, 2016

President David Granger is urging citizens to hold strong to the value of fellowship, which is best exemplified at Christmas time. The President made these remarks yesterday at Onderneeming Village, West Coast Berbice, where he distributed Christmas gifts to over 300 children.
He was assisted by Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ms. Simona Broomes and Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Ms. Annette Ferguson.

Some of the children

This little guy seems to be getting all the information he needs about his new toy truck from President David Granger while Minister Simona Broomes looks on

The President said that, “Christmas is about faithfulness and fellowship. We forget our differences, we forget our religion, we forget racial differences, we forget geographical differences and we all come together and we look forward to living a good life in this country… [And] as we plan for the New Year we must hold certain values.”
The Head of State said that Guyana’s rich diversity is what makes it a unique country and reminded the gathering that they all have the good fortune of living in the biggest, most beautiful and bountiful CARICOM country that is capable of producing enough for everyone.
Turning to the children, he urged them to stay in school and said that the Christmas gifts are a demonstration of his Administration’s love and concern for children and their welfare. “It is a token of our faith for the future and it is a token of our commitment to you to make sure that Guyana remains a land of plenty that is capable of providing a good life,” he said.  (A GINA feature)

