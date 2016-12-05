Noble House Seafoods Cricket…Ovid Richardson become 1st batsman to score two tons in same match

Everest, GNIC, TSC and Police into semis

By Sean Devers

Everest, TSC, Police and GNIC all qualified for next weekend’s semi-finals of Georgetown Cricket Association’s (GCA) Noble House Seafoods second division two-day cricket tournament following the completion of quarter final matches, yesterday.

GNIC’s opener Quincy Ovid-Richardson followed up his 121 in the first innings against GDF with an undefeated even 100 yesterday to become the first batsman to score two centuries in the same game in the five-year history of the competition.

Pacer, Steven Harris (146) made the highest score in the round and TSC’s Joshua Wilson (7-24) returned the best figures of the round in which Police’s Vishaul Jaigobin (7-93) captured the other 7-wicket haul on Saturday.

At GDF, the hosts were in a deep hole on 22-7 replying to the 325-9 made by GNIC and the last three batsmen were the only ones to reach double figures as the Army were bowled out for 71 with token resistance from Denis Legay (15), Damion Waldron (10) and Nikta Nester (13).

Off-spinner Gajanan Suknanan continued his good form in the GCB three-day Franchise League to snatch 5-30 while pacer Rawle Merrel (3-22) supported with the ball for GNIC which opted not to enforce the follow-on to allow their batsmen another opportunity to have match practice before the semis despite enjoying a lead of 254.

GNIC took the time to reach 228-8 with Ovid-Richardson ‘retiring out’ on reaching his ton to allow others to get a ‘knock’ while Parmanand Sookdeo made 61. Off-spinner Randy Lindore had 3-37 for GDF.

At Everest, the home team progressed from their overnight 368-7 with Denish Mangal (28) helping them to 387 all out. Denis Squires (3-76), Skipper Linden Lyght (3-51) and Sherfane Rutherford (2-48) were the main wicket takers for DCC, which declared on 219-9, the contest was called off thereafter.

Raymond Perez (25) and Sachin Singh (48) put on 91 for the first wicket before Perez was bowled by left-arm spinner Dwayne Adams. A lot depended on powerful left-hander Rutherford and Tevin Imlach if DCC were to hunt down the huge target but after Rutherford (15) edged Adams to the Keeper at 114-3 and Cleon McEwen (13) was also caught behind off Adams at 150-4, Imlach struggled to score quickly and departed at 176-6.

He wicket went to off spinner Saheed Mohamed who bowled in tandem with Adams for a lengthy period. Imlach’s carefully constructed 39 included just a single boundary as Adams (4-56) and Mohamed (4-106) did the bulk of the bowling yesterday.

At Eve Leary, the Cops began the day on 68-1 in reply to MSC’s 245 and were all out for 360 to take a first innings lead of 115 thanks to Harris’ pugnacious 146 and his half-century stand with number 9 batsman Jason McCalmount, who blasted 44 (9×4 1×6).

The 9th wicket pair were still 10 short of first innings points and a place in semi-final when the pressure started to take a toll on the Thomas Lands unit which allowed the batsmen to scamper two when it should have been just a single and conceded an overthrow with some causal work by the bowler.

An inside edge for a couple from Harris give his team first innings points and he celebrated by hitting left-arm pacer Mark Cumberbatch back over his head for six to reach his century. Harris was now oozing confidence and posted the 300 with a six off Shaquille Moseley before he was ninth out, caught at long-off at 325 to Marcus Watson’s friendly off-spin.

His innings was decorated with 12 fours and eight sixes. Moseley (3-65) and Kellon Carmichael (2-64) were the most successful bowlers for MSC as they reached 43-3 by the close with Floyd Rollins unbeaten on 22.

At MYO, the hosts following on, started the day on 53-6 still 165 runs away from avoiding an innings defeat and at 11:30hrs were bowled out for 107 with Shiveshwar Sankar (31) prolonging the inevitable as Wilson finished with 7-24.

Only Police, of the teams through to the semi-finals, have ever won the Noble House title which they captured in 2014 while TSC lost to University of Guyana (UG) in last year’s final. Everest face GNIC tentatively at Everest and Police are at home to TSC in the semis which are scheduled to commence at 10:30hrs on December 10.

GCC, winners of the first two competitions and DCC, are the other title holders.