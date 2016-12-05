Murdered in 2010, buried in 2016…Babita Sarjou will be laid to rest Tuesday

In 2010, she was strangled and then thrown in a shallow grave.

Six years later, her skeletal remains, clad in a shalwar and a pair of heels were dug up from her estrange husband’s backyard.

Now that the 2010 mystery has been solved, it is finally time to say goodbye to Babita Sarjou who will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

Sarjou’s remains will be taken from the Lyken Funeral Home, to Sheriff Street, Georgetown, and then to Seaforth Street, Kitty, where she was buried for six years. It will then be taken to her mother’s home in Timehri and then to Kuru Kuru, up the Linden Soesdyke Highway for burial.

When contacted yesterday, Sarjou’s mother, Champa Seonarine was at the burial site, making preparation for her daughter. Seonarine said that the mother of one, whose life was snuffed out, will be buried next to her father and brother.

The woman said that after six years, her daughter’s soul will finally get to rest.

In addition to the funeral, there will be a wake for Babita at her mother’s Timehri home where she was staying at the time of her demise.

In the past, Seonarine always believed in her heart that her daughter was alive, but she did say that if her daughter was dead, then she would like to have the opportunity to give her a proper ‘send off’ which is what she is trying to arrange now.

She said that she is also trying to have Sarjou’s son present at the funeral, so that he too will have a chance of bidding his mother farewell.

Only recently, samples taken from the body and sent for testing overseas to confirm whether it was Sarjou’s body were returned.

The remains were handed over to the family.

Back in May, detectives aided by recruits, dug for hours in a water-logged area for the woman’s body.

They first located her rib-cage, in a three-foot-deep grave that was dug three days before her body was placed there.

They then located a skull, several bones, a pair of high heeled shoes, a brassiere and bits of clothing from the same spot.

For Babita’s murder, her estranged husband 38-year-old Sharadananda Narine, called ‘Anand’, and his alleged accomplice, Darel Pronton, called ‘Yankee’ are before the court.