Guyanese entrepreneur selected for Queen’s Young Leaders Award

– hopes to boost youth leadership in Guyana

A young Guyanese entrepreneur who works in disadvantaged communities to reduce suicide has been selected to represent the Nation at the Queen’s Young Leaders Award (QYLA) in the United Kingdom, next year.

Samantha Sheopersaud is the President of Enterprise Youth Development Group (EYDG), which runs several initiatives, including providing food and clothing to low income families, organising Christmas parties for children living in orphanages and offering community computer classes.

According to the QYLA, under Sheopersaud‘s leadership, EYDG has a suicide prevention project, which offers support to people at risk. The QYLA recipient recently completed the research thesis ‘identifying depression from social media content’ and created an algorithm which processes natural language to detect ‘depressive statements’ in social media posts.

She hopes that this mechanism will help those prone to suicide to turn their lives around.

Sheopersaud expressed extreme excitement and gratitude at the prospect of representing Guyana in the UK at the QYLA 2017.

“I humbly accept my title as Queens Young Leader 2017 with great respect, responsibility, strength, and dignity. For an opportunity to fulfill my purpose as a humanitarian and youth leader, it is the time to plant seeds for the future definition of leadership in my country. I will lead through science, innovation, and entrepreneurship serving my beautiful country Guyana.”

“This award comes at a time when I am hungry for more experience and knowledge. In addition to that, I deeply feel my purpose is in serving our community, and country,” she added.

The young leader was especially thankful to her family and friends who encouraged her to apply for the award programme.

During her ambassadorship with the Queens Young Leaders programme, Sheopersaud plans to work with youths in several areas.

Her plan for Guyana is to create well-designed and professionally run youth development programmes, to promote youth leadership by involving youth in needs assessment, planning, implementation, and evaluation.

“I am pushing to create more youth leaders; to emphasize to a number of organizations to include young people on their board of directors by providing them with basic skill sets needed.”

Additionally, she noted that the programme must engage all participating youth through a broad spectrum of activities such as service learning, arts, academic, environmental transformation, humanitarian exercise, business development, employment creation, mental capacity building and athletics; and emphasize common values such as friendship, citizenship, and learning.

However, Sheopersaud said that her core focus will be on entrepreneurship, innovation, and suicidal solution.”

The Queen’s Young Leaders Programme discovers, celebrates and supports exceptional young people from across the commonwealth, leaving a lasting legacy for her majesty the queen.

The Queen’s Young Leader Award recognizes and celebrates exceptional people aged 18-29 from across the Commonwealth, who are taking the lead in their communities and using their skills to transform lives. Winners of this prestigious Award will receive a unique package of training, mentoring and networking, including a one-week residential programme in the UK during which they will collect their Award from Her Majesty, the Queen.

With this support, Award winners will be expected to continue and develop the amazing work they are already doing in their communities.