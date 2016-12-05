Latest update December 5th, 2016 12:55 AM

Guyanese boxer, Laured Stewart, commences USA sojourn on successful note

Dec 05, 2016

Guyanese boxers continue to impress on the international scene and the latest of them, Laured Stewart, has kept the tradition alive with a decisive 2nd round knockout victory over Mexican, Daniel Flores, in a super/middleweight bout in New York last Saturday evening.

Laured Stewart

It is Stewart’s first fight since migrating to the USA and he won in immaculate fashion to impress the matchmakers at ringside. Sporting a muscular physique, Stewart established his dominance within the first ten seconds of the bout with a crunching left hook that connected to his opponent’s temple and sent him sprawling on the canvass.
Flores gamely rose and reentered the fray but a few jolting punches by Stewart before the end must have shattered his confidence. He came out punching in round 2 but Stewart utilized long jabs and wicked right crosses to keep him at bay.
The clock had barely registered 31secs into the second frame when Stewart sent his man to the canvass with a wicket left hook that sent him down and further jolted his confidence. He rose but walked right into another left hook that sent him tumbling to the canvass, forcing the referee to wave the bout off to save him from further punishment.
In a post-fight interview, Stewart acknowledged the presence of God as a driving force of his career and regarded the win as a stepping stone to greater and better things in the future.
Stewart commenced his professional career at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) in July 2013 with a unanimous verdict over Anson Greene. He returned one month later to score a crunching TKO victory over Eversley Browne but has not fought since until Saturday night’s fight.
The promising middleweight was seconded by Guyanese Michael Caryll, whose local contribution to the sport includes the establishment of a boxing gym in Linden. Caryll also donates equipment and gears for local boxers of his gym to keep them gainfully occupied.

