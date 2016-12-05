Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition…Sparta Boss survive; Camp Street All Stars, Broad Street Bullies register upsets

Defending national and Georgetown champions Sparta Boss survived another fierce encounter this time against nemesis Channel 9 Warriors in the penultimate game of another night of pulsating action in the Georgetown Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Futsal Competition on Saturday night, at the Burnham Court, Parade ground.

Played before a capacity crowd, the reigning two-time national champions once again had to withstand a spirited fight against a team that has shown that they are not intimidated by reputation, before a wonderful counter-attack saw inspirational Captain Denis Edwards finish with aplomb after nine minutes that eventually proved sufficient to hand them full points.

However, the game of the night was certainly the one between Broad Street Bullies and the star-studded Bent Street lineup that featured national standouts such as Anthony ‘Awo’ Abrams, Colin Nelson and Dwight Peters which went right down to the wire, before the former held on for a deserved 2-1 win.

Camp Street All Stars seems to be enjoying the fresh air outside of their current fortified residence with another hard fought victory, this time over Stevedore Scheme in a penalty shootout after regulation time ended scoreless.

Former champions Back Circle was taken to the limit by Tucville, before winning another penalty shootout and Festival City Warriors continued their impressive run with a 2-1 triumph over Up Like 7.

The competition resumes tomorrow night with action slated for the National Cultural Centre Tarmac. The night’s full results and points standing are seen below:

Game-1: Camp Street All-Stars-0 vs Stevedore-0, Camp Street won 4-3 on sudden death kicks.

Game-2: Festival City Warriors-2 vs Up Like-7-1 – Festival City scorers, Daniel Favourite-7th, Eon Alleyne-15th. Up Like-7, Dwayne Lowe-25th.

Game-3: North Ruimveldt-0 vs West Back Road-0. North won 3-1 on penalty kicks.

Game-4: North East La Penitence-0 vs Leopold Street-0. North East 3-2 on penalty kicks.

Game-5: Back Circle-0 vs Tucville-0. Back Circle won 2-1 on penalty kicks.

Game-6: Broad Street Bullies-2 vs Bent Street-1 – Broad Street scorers, Lennox Cort-2nd, Jimmy Gravesande-22nd. Bent scorer, Own goal-20th.

Game-7: Sparta Boss-1 vs Channel-9 Warriors-0 – Dennis Edwards-9th.

Game-8: Queen Street Tiger Bay-0 vs Albouystown-A-0, Queen Street won 2-1 on penalty kicks.

Group

Team GP W L D GF GA GD Points

Broad Street 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3

Camp Street All-Stars 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3

Bent Street 1 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0

Stevedore 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Group

Team

Sparta Boss 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3

Queen Street Tigerbay 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3

Albouystown 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Channel-9 Warriors 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 0

Group

Team

Back Circle 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3

North Ruimveldt 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3

Tucville 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

West Back Road 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Group

Team

Festival City Warriors 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3

North East La Penitence 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3

Leopold Street 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Up Like-7 1 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0