Barbados Caribbean Development Championships…GBA hopeful of fielding complete squad following successful walk-a-thon

Determination and grit are the hallmark of any good boxer desirous of becoming a champion and the executives of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), charged with initiating developmental projects towards the boxers’ development, have shown that they also possess similar traits when they engaged in a walk-a-thon over 100 miles to accrue much needed funds to facilitate a full-fledged team to the Caribbean Development Championships slated for Barbados between December 7-12.

Led by President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, the exercise netted approximately $600,000 and Mr. Ninvalle, who led from the front, was a visible presence throughout the journey.

He was joined by Guyana’s lone Olympics Bronze medalist, Michael Anthony Parris and his wife Ursula, coaches of the Republican and Forgotten Youth Foundation Boxing Gyms, Adrian Thomas and Sebert Blake respectively, coach of the Essequibo and Pocket Rocket Boxing gyms, Clifton Moore and Orlon Rogers, respectively, GBA Tournament Director, Terrence Poole, FYF boxer, Richard Subratee and host of Maximum Sports, Max Massiah.

The walkers started the trek on Friday around 08:30hrs from #43 Village Corentyne and continued to New Amsterdam where the team rested for the night.

They resumed the trek on Saturday up to Mahaica where they once again rested before starting the final leg of the journey up to the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

A tired group arrived at the CASH at just around 11:30hrs yesterday morning where GBA Vice President, Maurice Rajkumar, congratulated them on their brave effort. He had special praise for Ninvalle who he described as a true leader.

Mr. Rajkumar further stated that he had intended to travel the entire journey but was unable to do so after developing lacerations on his leg. Nevertheless, he said that he is deeply committed to the effort and would continue to work assiduously to ensure that a full-fledged team participates in the impending tournament.

Mr. Ninvalle was also high in praise of the efforts of the walkers and said that he also wishes to field a team of at least 11 boxers, 2 coaches and a manager.

“Along with monies received during the walk-a-thon we hope to receive a few other donations promised,” said Mr. Ninvalle.

He said that his executives will aspire to accrue the required balance within the next few days.

Meanwhile, the team will depart for Barbados on Wednesday and the boxers were instructed to be at the Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym (ALBG) this afternoon at around 18:0hrs where they will be briefed on the composition as well as what is expected of them.

Mr. Rajkumar said that he hopes to field all the selected boxers but reiterated that this will only be determined based on the final funds accrued. “We are in the process of ascertaining the amount of money in hand but rest assured we will aspire to have all selected personnel on board,” he reiterated.

The GBA officials came closer to realizing this goal when officials of the LIAT Airline agreed to a concessionary fare in the interest of boxing development.

“This bit of chivalry has strengthened GBA official’s hopes of realizing their goal of fielding a complete squad,” assured Mr. Rajkumar.

Several other boxing affiliates and friends also made donations when the walkers arrived at the CASH including Max Massiah, former professional boxer/journalist Michael Benjamin and Director of Tang Soo Do International, Kyosanim Roland Eudoxie. Former World Champion, Gary St.Clair, now residing in Australia, has also pledged US$100.