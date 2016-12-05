Absence of permanent solution for sugar in Budget disappointing – PSC

By Abena- Rockcliffe-Campbell

President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Vishnu Doerga said he is disappointed with government for its failure to propose a permanent solution for the problems in the sugar industry.

Doerga recently spoke at a press conference held by the Private Sector Commission (PSC). At that forum, he said that the GCCI was really looking forward for solutions in Budget 2017.

“We were looking for a permanent solution to our ailing sugar industry because in some way or form, we are all subsidizing GuySuCo (Guyana Sugar Corporation) as taxpayers of this country.”

He said that the Chamber is being left out of the loop and is yet to lay eyes on the “many reports from the many inquiries.”

The President said that jurisdictions around the world have been able to arrive at a solution to similar issues like the one Guyana is facing with the sugar industry, but Guyana seems to be getting nowhere.

Doerga said that the “perfect solution” may not have been have been arrived at as yet, because of the manner in which the government is attempting to solve the problem.

“Who said that the way they are going about it is right, look at the manner in which they arrive at these reports. Again I say all across the world, matters like these have been solved, but we continue to struggle.”

PSC Chairman, Eddie Boyer thinks that there can be a solution if there is a “national talk.” He said that this discussion must benefit from input from the opposition, government and private sector “instead of the way the government has been going about it.” Boyer admitted that the cost of sugar production is higher in Guyana than any other part of the world. Yet, he expressed confidence that there is a “practical solution” that can be arrived at to keep the industry alive.

Former PSC Chairman, Ramesh Dookoo said that the government seems to have no idea on the way forward for the sugar industry.

He disclosed that the PSC had numerous meetings with the Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder that included talks about the sugar industry. He said that at these meetings, Holder is quick to offer one solution—diversification. “He is always quick to shout diversification, but diversification is not a strategic plan, it is an element of a strategic plan. We need a plan,” said Dookoo.